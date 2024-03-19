Paris, Amsterdam, March 19, 2024

Press release

Holding conditions for the Combined General Meeting of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE on April 30, 2024, availability of its explanatory documentation and the 2023 Universal Registration Document

The Combined General Meeting of shareholders of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE will be held at Palais des Congrès de Paris (2, place de la Porte Maillot, salle Bordeaux – 75017 Paris, France) on Tuesday April 30, 2024, at 10:30 am (Paris time).

The formal notice to shareholders (Avis de réunion à l’Assemblée Générale valant avis de convocation) was published yesterday, in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) and set out the Combined General Meeting agenda, the proposed resolutions, as well as the terms and conditions for voting at this General Meeting.

The 2023 Universal Registration Document of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE was filed today with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers).

The 2023 Universal Registration Document includes:

the 2023 annual financial report,

the report of the Supervisory Board on the Corporate Governance,

the management report on the financial year 2023,

the remuneration report and the remuneration policy of the members of the Management Board and of the Supervisory Board,

the sustainability report,

the description of the share buy-back program.

The explanatory documentation regarding this Combined General Meeting and the 2023 Universal Registration Document are available on request, in compliance with the laws and regulations in force, as well as on the www.urw.com website (under Investors/General Meetings).

