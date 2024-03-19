Global Big Data Analytics in Retail Market Shows Promising Growth, Surging to USD 16.25 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 23.6%

Dublin, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Big Data Analytics in Retail Market (2023-2028) Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Big Data Analytics in Retail Market is estimated to be USD 5.63 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 16.25 Bn by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 23.6%.
Market Segmentations
- The Global Big Data Analytics in Retail Market is segmented based on Component, Deployment Model, Organization Size, Application, and Geography.
- By Component, the market is classified into Software and Services.
- By Deployment Model, the market is classified into On-premise and Cloud.
- By Organization Size, the market is classified into Large Enterprise and Small & Medium Enterprise
- By Application, the market is classified into Sales & Marketing Analytics, Supply Chain Operations Management, Merchandising Analytics, Customer Analytics, and Others.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.
Company Profiles
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario.
- 1010Data
- Adobe
- Amazon Web Services
- BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions
- Capillary Technologies
- Cisco
- Cubelizer
- Domo
- Dor Technologies
- EDITED
- Fit Analytics
- Fujitsu
- Google, LLC
- HCL Technologies
- IBM
- Microsoft
- Oracle
- SAP SE
- SAS Institute
- Sisense
- Tableau Software
- Teradata
- TIBCO Software
- WNS Global
