Global Big Data Analytics in Retail Market Shows Promising Growth, Surging to USD 16.25 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 23.6%

The Global Big Data Analytics in Retail Market is estimated to be USD 5.63 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 16.25 Bn by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 23.6%.







Market Segmentations

The Global Big Data Analytics in Retail Market is segmented based on Component, Deployment Model, Organization Size, Application, and Geography.





By Component, the market is classified into Software and Services.





By Deployment Model, the market is classified into On-premise and Cloud.





By Organization Size, the market is classified into Large Enterprise and Small & Medium Enterprise





By Application, the market is classified into Sales & Marketing Analytics, Supply Chain Operations Management, Merchandising Analytics, Customer Analytics, and Others.





By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario.

1010Data

Adobe

Amazon Web Services

BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions

Capillary Technologies

Cisco

Cubelizer

Domo

Dor Technologies

EDITED

Fit Analytics

Fujitsu

Google, LLC

HCL Technologies

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

SAP SE

SAS Institute

Sisense

Tableau Software

Teradata

TIBCO Software

WNS Global



