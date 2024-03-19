Dublin, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Folding Carton Market in North America 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The folding carton market in North America is forecasted to grow by USD 7.89 bn during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.32% during the forecast period. The report on the folding carton market in North America provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing use of eco-friendly materials in packaging, emergence of specialized folding cartons, and growth in retail and e-commerce business.



The folding carton market in North America is segmented as below:

By Material

Paper

Plastic

By End-user

Food and beverage products

Homecare and personal products

Healthcare products

Tobacco products

Others

This study identifies the rise in mergers and acquisitions in folding carton market as one of the prime reasons driving the folding carton market in North America growth during the next few years. Also, growing use of anti-counterfeiting technology in folding cartons in pharmaceutical industry and increasing use of barrier coatings in folding cartons will lead to sizable demand in the market.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes





Amcor plc

Arkay

Astro Box Corp.

BC Box Manufacturing Ltd.

Bell Packaging Ltd.

Cross Country Box Co. Inc.

Diamond Packaging

Edelmann Group

Graphic Packaging Holding Co.

Great Little Box Co. Ltd.

Imperial Printing and Paper Box Mfg. Co.

Industrial Development Co. sal

International Paper Co.

Koch Industries Inc.

Laural Packaging Group South Inc.

Oliver Inc.

Rinaldi Printing Co.

Service Die Cutting and Packaging Corp.

Smurfit Kappa

WestRock Co.





