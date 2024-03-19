Dublin, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blood Bank Refrigerators Market in US 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The blood bank refrigerators market in US is forecasted to grow by USD 107.35 mn during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.80% during the forecast period. The report on the blood bank refrigerators market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in the number of road accidents and sport injuries, increase in cancer incidence, and demand for blood banks.



The blood bank refrigerators market in US is segmented as below:

By End-user

Hospitals and diagnostic centers

Stand-alone blood bank centers

Others

By Product

Standard electric refrigerators

Solar-powered refrigerators

Ice-lined refrigerators

By Type

Common indoor blood bank refrigerators

Transport blood bank refrigerators

This study identifies the presence of value-added software and hardware products as one of the prime reasons driving the blood bank refrigerators market in US growth during the next few years. Also, growing incorporation of additional features in blood bank refrigerators and introduction of space-saving refrigerators will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the blood bank refrigerators market in US covers the following areas:

Blood bank refrigerators market in US sizing

Blood bank refrigerators market in US forecast

Blood bank refrigerators market in US industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading blood bank refrigerators market in US vendors.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Azenta Inc.

Biobase Biodusty Shandong Co. Ltd.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Eppendorf SE

Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

Helmer Scientific Inc.

LabRepCo LLC

PHC Holdings Corp.

Standex International Corp.

The Middleby Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



