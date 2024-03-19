EVVTY INVESTOR ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Reminds Evolution AB (publ) (OTC: EVVTY) Shareholders About the March 25 Deadline to Move for Lead Plaintiff in the Pending Securities Fraud Class Action

NEWTOWN, Pa., March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP reminds investors in Evolution AB (publ) (OTC: EVVTY) of the impending deadline to move the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the pending securities fraud class action. The proposed class covers all purchasers of Evolution AB American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) between February 14, 2019, and October 25, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



Background on Evolution AB

Evolution is a Stockholm-based company that specializes in the development, production, marketing, and licensing of live game shows, casinos, and slot solutions for gaming operators in various countries across the globe.

The Securities Fraud Claims

The Complaint alleges claims that Evolution AB and its senior officers made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (i) its association with customers who were not compliant with local regulations, and (ii) growth in certain segments of its business. For instance, the company claimed in its 2021 and 2022 Annual Reports that it supplied its products only to legitimately licensed gambling companies. However, according to the lawsuit, this was untrue, as the company provided its products to numerous customers who operated unlicensed online gambling businesses that were not compliant with local law. As a result, when the facts were disclosed to the market, the price of EVVTY ADSs fell, damaging investors.

