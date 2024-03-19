APEGA announces results of the 2024 APEGA council election

Edmonton, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA) is pleased to announce that Terri Steeves, P.Eng., has been voted president-elect in the 2024 APEGA council election. Margaret Allan, P.Eng., P.Geo., has been elected to serve as vice-president.

Four councillors were also elected. Claudia Gomez-Villeneuve, P.Eng., and Seema Makwana, P.Eng., were successful in their bid for re-election. Joining them on council will be two newly elected councillors: Doak Horne, P.Eng., and Peter Timmins, P.Eng.

Biographies and more information about the successful candidates are included in the backgrounder.

At APEGA’s annual general meeting, on April 26, 2024, the elected members will join Tracey Stock, P.Eng., and Manon Plante, P.Eng., who assume the roles of president and past-president, respectively, and 12 councillors serving ongoing terms to form APEGA’s 2024–25 council.

Steeves is an energy industry leader with more than 30 years of experience, holding progressively senior roles in field operations, design engineering, system design and customer service. An active volunteer in the engineering community, she has volunteered extensively as a mentor and coach for young professionals. Steeves previously served on council from 2013 to 2015.

As the regulator of engineering and geoscience in Alberta for more than 100 years, APEGA continues to drive the province forward with courage and innovation. We are the largest regulator of self-regulated professionals in Western Canada, with nearly 69,000 registrants who safeguard public welfare and contribute significantly to Alberta’s economic success and quality of life.

- 30 -

