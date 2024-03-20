Sir Bofi - Unheard and Unfair Advantages Launching April 2024

San Diego, CA, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When you're the fastest kid on the block, everyone wants to know your secret. Thus is the scenario with Sir Bofi if we're talking trading speed. This arbitrage platform doesn't just claim to be the quickest in the digital trading loop; it's hammering out combos between 9000 cryptocurrencies, simultaneously make sense of tens of thousands of price differences across 600 exchanges, both CEX and DEX. It’s like Usain Bolt at a senior citizen's walking race. Or a cheetah among sloths, decide as you please.



The secret sauce, it appears, is its ability to apply advanced user-defined filters. Sounds like magic? Abracadabra, dear reader. But it’s the same 'magic' hidden behind any great leap of progress- a lot of hard work, brilliant minds and relentless innovation.



Now, beyond the gasps and gapes at the "Really? How?," let's talk about security. The application is no rogue. Microsoft says so. Yep, the Sir Bofi platform has been bestowed with the Microsoft Windows EV Code Signing Certificate. As a coveted "advanced and integrity-assuring" tool, this is like getting the thumbs-up from the neighborhood's strictest parent. 'Trusted,' 'safe,' and 'known publisher' have been stamped on Sir Bofi’s application, and this isn't some dodgy back-alley stamp; it's the Microsoft seal.



But wait, there's more. Like a magician reaching into a seemingly inexhaustible hat, Sir Bofi is already working on a WalletConnectV2 integration and Token Gating. Because, you know, being the fastest wasn't enough.x



And before you ask, yes, Sir Bofi likes the sound of his token. $BOFI, as it's charmingly named, has a role to play too in this ever-evolving narrative of trading proficiency. It’s pulled up and ready for use in the impending Sir Bofi Web Platform for subscription payments and Token Gating.









The $BOFI token, for the financially curious, will be sliced and parceled out with the precision of a prized sushi artwork. Here’s how it crumbles- Vesting gets a robust 39.4727%, with initial liquidity and private sale getting 22% and 21.44% respectively. The Team Wallet gets a cool 9%, with Marketing & KOLs pulling in 7%. CEX Listing Fees will take a 3% cut, and then there's a tidy 17.56% for the Ecosystem & Staking. A Gradual burn sits on 20%.



All of this action, all of this speed, all of this advanced tech in one place- it's as if Sir Bofi is scripting its legend in the digital trading era. If the speed and ambition don't make you sit up and pay attention, maybe the Microsoft stamp will. For everyone who loves risk and reward, keep an eye on this platform. It’s not every day a new star is born in the trading heavens.



> Homepage: https://www.sirbofi.com/



> Twitter: https://twitter.com/sir_bofi



> Telegram: https://t.me/SirBofiportal



> $BOFI Token: https://dexscreener.com/ethereum/0x13147616fd3b2369b31a55a3752074b9f3589b58





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, or intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing in or trading securities and cryptocurrency.