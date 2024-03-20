Mowi ASA: Integrated Annual Report 2023

Mowi has today published its 2023 Integrated Annual Report, including sustainability reporting and complete 2023 annual accounts with notes. The integrated report is attached, available in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) and has been published on www.mowi.com/investors/reports/



The Green Financing Impact Report for 2023 in relation to Mowi’s EUR 200 million Green Bond issuance has also been published today and is available on our website www.mowi.com/investors/share-and-bond/bonds/

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section of 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

