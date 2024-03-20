Virtualware partners with 302 Interactive Virtual to expand VIROO’s presence in the US

Bilbao, Spain, March 20, 2024.- Virtualware (EPA: MLVIR), the European leader in virtual reality has signed a partnership agreement with the Orlando-based development studio 302 Interactive to boost VIROO's presence in the US.

302 Interactive founded in 2014, by Kyle Morrand, has undertaken several impactful projects, including developing a VR physical therapy program for children and creating accessibility solutions for individuals with low vision. The company's projects range from educational AR products to immersive driver training systems for the U.S. Marine Corps, showcasing its versatility and commitment to making a positive difference in people's lives.



This agreement signifies a new step forward in their mission to leverage immersive technologies for solving real-world problems. By combining 302 Interactive's expertise in augmented reality, virtual reality, and game design with the VIROO all-in-one Enterprise VR platform, they aim to revolutionize the digital user experience landscape in the US market.

The Digital User Experience Lab has formally become a part of VIROO's partner program, increasing the total membership to nearly 20 companies. In addition, 302 Interactive will unveil the first VIROO room in Orlando. This VR space will allow users to experience full interaction in the same VR environment with multiple users at the same time.

"VIROO offers a turn-key solution for enterprises to deploy high-fidelity room-scale VR." In Kyle's opinion, "The applications for VIROO are wide-ranging, from training, simulations, to location-based entertainment. The platform is flexible and scalable."



302 Interactive, specializes in using augmented reality, virtual reality, and other technologies to address real-world challenges across various industries, applying game design principles to tackle issues in healthcare, education, and entertainment, among others.

"Establishing a direct presence and implementing targeted initiatives in the US market is critical to achieving our growth objectives. It is our target market in 2024 for our expansion and this agreement will accelerate our market penetration strategy” says John Cunningham, Virtualware US president.

Headquartered in Bilbao, Spain, Virtualware is a global pioneer in developing virtual reality solutions for major industrial, educational, and healthcare conglomerates. Since its founding in 2004, the company has garnered widespread recognition for its accomplishments. In 2021, Virtualware was acknowledged as the world’s most Innovative VR Company and since April 2023 the company has been listed on the Euronext Access Paris stock exchange (Ticker: MLVIR).

Virtualware’s flagship product, VIROO, is redefining the realm of enterprise VR, driving its adoption forward, leveraging innovative and sustainable strategies. Recognized for its pioneering approach in the immersive technology sector, VIROO is rapidly becoming the global benchmark for the development and deployment of multi-user VR applications in industry and education.

The VR as a service platform is already used by over 40 companies and institutions worldwide including GE Vernova, Ontario Power Generation, Gestamp, ADIF, the Spanish Ministry of Defense, Invest WindsorEssex, McMaster University, University of El Salvador, Conalep and EAN University.





