Notice concerning the election of members of the Board of Urbo Bankas UAB

Urbo Bankas UAB (“Bank”) hereby informs you that at the meeting of the Bank’s Supervisory Board held on 19 March 2024, the existing members of the Board of the Bank, i.e., Marius Arlauskas, Igor Kovalčuk, Snieguolė Kudrevičienė, and Andrius Bernotas, were elected to the Board of the Bank for a new four-year term of office. Julius Ivaška, who has been with the Bank since 2016 and is currently the Head of Business Division, was elected as the fifth member of the Board of the Bank. Since 2018, Julius Ivaška is the Chairman of the Bank's subsidiary UAB Saugus kreditas.



Julius Ivaška will take up his duties as a member of the Board of the Bank once the permission of the Bank of Lithuania is obtained.

For more information please contact: Julius Ivaška, Head of Business Division, tel. +370 601 04 453, e-mail media@urbo.lt



