To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2023

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2023, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms for series 22H, 32H and 32G are stated below.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2023 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

ISIN



Series Currency Bond type Maturity IT/RF* DK0009546087 32H DKK Cibor3 + interest rate spread 01.10.2027 RF DK0009546160 32H DKK Cibor3 + interest rate spread 01.10.2027 RF DK0009546244 32H DKK Cibor3 + interest rate spread 01.10.2027 RF DK0009546327 32G DKK Cibor3 + interest rate spread 01.04.2027 RF DK0009546400 22H EUR Euribor3 + interest rate spread (callable) 01.10.2027 RF

* Interest- and refinancing Trigger (IT) / Refinancing Trigger (RF).

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Emil Schmidt Andreasen, tel +45 44 55 22 72.

