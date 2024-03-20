OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 20 MARCH 2024 AT 10:00 A.M. EET, CHANGES IN COMPANY’S OWN SHARES





Transfer of Oma Savings Bank Plc's own shares for incentive scheme reward payment

The Board of Directors of Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp or Company) has decided on a directed share issue without consideration for the reward payments based on the share-based incentive scheme 2020-2021, reward payment 2024, and the share-based incentive scheme 2022-2023, reward payment 2024, in accordance with the terms and conditions of those schemes. On 20 March 2024, 64,739 OmaSp shares held by the Company will be transferred gratuitously in the share issue to the participants who are entitled to reward on the basis of reward payments 2024.

The resolution on the directed share issue is based on the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 30 March 2023.

The Company holds 136,647 own shares after the transfer of shares.





Additional information:

Minna Sillanpää, CCO, tel. +358 50 66592, minna.sillanpaa@omasp.fi

OmaSp is the fastest growing in the Nordic countries and Finland’s most profitable bank. About 500 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 45 branch offices and digital service channels to over 200,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and con-tinuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.