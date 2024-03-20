Personal Care and Cosmetics Preservatives Market to Thrive with Progressive and Natural Solutions Amidst Regulatory Shifts

Dublin, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Personal Care and Cosmetics Preservatives Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study period is 2021-2030, with 2023 as the base year and 2024-2030 as the forecast period. To provide stakeholders with insights, the study covers the business-to-business market dynamics of preservative ingredients used in various personal care and cosmetic products, analyzes the value chain, and highlights new product launches and market activities of some leading ingredient suppliers.

The analyst expects the changing regulatory landscape and consumer preferences to shape the future of the personal care and cosmetics preservatives market. For instance, the demand for synthetic preservatives in personal care and cosmetic products is declining worldwide due to their link to adverse health and environmental effects. In contrast, progressive and natural preservatives will likely gain higher penetration over the forecast period owing to their higher safety and no adverse health effects.

Analysis shows that APAC held the largest revenue share in 2023 and will likely maintain its position over the forecast period. North America follows with the second-largest share in the global personal care and cosmetics preservatives market. Personal hygiene products held the largest share by application. However, skincare products are projected to record the fastest demand growth for preservatives during the forecast period due to rising consumer awareness and per capita expenditure on these products.

Research Scope

In this report, growth opportunities for preservatives in the personal care and cosmetics industry are assessed. The global geographic scope includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Latin America & Middle East and Africa (LAMEA). The study analyzes the personal care and cosmetics preservatives market by type, application, and product categories.

Types: Parabens, phenols & alcohols, organic acids, formaldehyde releasers, and quaternary ammonium compounds (QACs) & others

Applications: Skincare, hair care, and personal hygiene

Product categories: Synthetic preservatives, progressive preservatives, and natural preservatives

Key Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: Multifunctional Preservatives

Growth Opportunity 2: Mild and Safe Preservative Solutions for Sun Protection Products

Growth Opportunity 3: Regulatory Harmonization and Ensuring Transparency in Label Claims

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Product Category Definitions

Type Definitions

Application Definitions

Key Competitors

Abbreviations

Forecast Assumptions

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Value Chain

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Cosmetic Products Regulation by ECHA

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Type

Volume Forecast by Type

Revenue Forecast by Application

Volume Forecast by Application

Forecast Analysis by Type and Application

Revenue and Volume Forecast by Product Category

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Product Category

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share Analysis

Notable Market Activities (2021-2023)

Product Matrix of Leading Participants

Growth Opportunity Analysis: North America

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Type

Volume Forecast by Type

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Type

Revenue Forecast by Application

Volume Forecast by Application

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Application

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Europe

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Type

Volume Forecast by Type

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Type

Revenue Forecast by Application

Volume Forecast by Application

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Application

Growth Opportunity Analysis: APAC

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Type

Volume Forecast by Type

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Type

Revenue Forecast by Application

Volume Forecast by Application

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Application

Growth Opportunity Analysis: LAMEA

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Type

Volume Forecast by Type

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Type

Revenue Forecast by Application

Volume Forecast by Application

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Application

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zgk02x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.