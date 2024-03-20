Global AgriTech Market Report 2024-2034 with Focus on Vertical Farming, Crop Biotech, Smart Farming, Biostimulants and Biopesticides, Natural Fertilizers and Livestock Biotech

Dublin, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for AgriTech 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Agritech, also known as agricultural technology or agtech, encompasses a wide range of innovative solutions aimed at improving the efficiency, productivity, and sustainability of agricultural practices. Agritech includes various technologies, such as precision farming, robotics, drones, sensors, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and vertical farming, among others. The market has been growing rapidly in recent years, driven by factors such as population growth, increasing food demand, climate change, and the need for sustainable agricultural practices.

The Global Market for Agritech 2024-2035 explores the key segments of AgriTech, including vertical farming, crop biotech, smart farming, biostimulants and biopesticides, natural fertilizers, and livestock biotech, providing valuable insights into the technologies, market drivers, and future prospects of each segment.

Vertical Farming: Vertical farming has revolutionized agriculture by offering sustainable and efficient solutions for crop cultivation. This section analyzes the technologies, costs, and components of vertical farming, along with a detailed market map and global revenue projections from 2018 to 2035.

AgriTech holds immense potential for revolutionizing agriculture and addressing global challenges. This market report provides a comprehensive overview of the major segments, technologies, and opportunities within AgriTech, enabling industry stakeholders to make informed decisions and contribute to the advancement of sustainable agriculture.



Key Topics Covered:





1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 INTRODUCTION

2.1 Agriculture in the 21st century

2.2 Market drivers for AgriTech

2.3 Market challenges

3 VERTICAL FARMING

3.1 Overview

3.2 Technologies

3.3 Funding and investments

3.4 Market map

3.5 Global market revenues to 2035

3.6 Market player profiles

4 CROP BIOTECH

4.1 Overview

4.2 Technologies

4.3 Funding and investments

4.4 Market map

4.5 Global market revenues to 2035

4.6 Market player profiles





5 SMART FARMING

5.1 Overview

5.2 Technologies

5.3 Funding and investments

5.4 Market map

5.5 Global market revenues to 2035

5.6 Market player profiles





6 BIOSTIMULANTS AND BIOPESTICIDES

6.1 Overview

6.2 Technologies

6.3 Funding and investments

6.4 Market map

6.5 Global market revenues to 2035

6.6 Market player profiles





7 NATURAL FERTILIZERS

7.1 Overview

7.2 Technologies

7.3 Funding and investments

7.4 Market map

7.5 Global market revenues to 2035

7.6 Market player profiles





8 LIVESTOCK BIOTECH

8.1 Overview

8.2 Technologies

8.3 Funding and investments

8.4 Market map

8.5 Global market revenues to 2035

8.6 Market player profiles

9 OTHER MARKETS

9.1 Agrivoltaics

9.2 Nanobubbles

9.3 Carbon capture and utilization in Agritech

