United States Department of Defense Artificial Intelligence Growth Opportunities - Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Artificial Intelligence; Deploying Dual-use Tools

This research service focuses on the United States (US) Department of Defense (DoD) artificial intelligence (AI) contracting information for research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E); procurement; and services. The analyst has segmented contracting data by military department and overall leading firms. The data and insight provided are calendar (CY) 2023 DoD contracting information.
The study outlines the top contractors and includes a variety of AI products and services. Contract awards data is an estimate drawn from DoD published information and does not include classified information. Contracts are awarded by a variety of organizations within each of the military departments. Segmentation and contracting estimates are made at the analyst's discretion.
The purpose of this study is to discuss the leading DoD AI contractors and technology areas of interest. The DoD AI market is new and consists mostly of research and development activities. Funding is stable, and AI is being applied to several application areas in DoD.
This study will outline and provide commentary regarding participating firms and contracting trends. The main goals are to understand the current state of the DoD AI competitive environment and point out both high-spending areas and opportunities to participate in the DoD AI market.
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Purpose and Overview
- Representative Programs
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Contracts by Department
- Competitive Environment
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Representative Artificial Intelligence Contracts
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Artificial Intelligence Research
- Growth Opportunity 2: Artificial Intelligence for Operations Analysis
- Growth Opportunity 3: Artificial Intelligence for Predictive Analytics
Conclusions and Future Outlook
