CMO/CDMO Biotechnology Market to be Worth $ 199.09 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global CMO/CDMO biotechnology market, estimated at US$ 67.21 billion for 2024, is forecasted to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 11.5% from 2024 to 2034, due to the growing demand for biologics and generic medications.



Pharmaceutical and biotechnology businesses can create their novel drug compounds and obtain comprehensive, fully integrated drug development and manufacturing solutions and services with the assistance of a contract manufacturing organization, or CMO.

CMOs and CDMOs assist in pharmacological research and commercial production. With their state-of-the-art machinery and highly skilled workforce, CMOs can assist pharmaceutical and biotechnology businesses save money on the production of new pharmaceuticals, whether they are made from small or large molecules. Formulation development, supply chain management, clinical trial services, regulatory support, and product packaging are just a few of the many services that CDMOs provide.

There will be a greater need for services from contract manufacturing and contract development manufacturing organizations as more businesses in the pharmaceutical industry consider outsourcing.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 199.09 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 11.5% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 30 Tables No. of Figures 127 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global CMO/CDMO biotechnology market is estimated at US$ 67.21 billion in 2024.

Demand for CMO/CDMO biotechnology solutions is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2024 to 2034.

The market is projected to reach US$ 199.09 billion by 2034-end.

The market in East Asia is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2024 to 2034.

Demand for standalone services is projected to rise at a CAGR of 12.2% through 2034.

North America is estimated to account for 36.2% share of the global market in 2024.

“As a growing percentage of people choose natural and locally sourced products over established brands and explore alternative resources, there is an increasing need for cutting-edge technology. Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly relying on CMO/CDMO services to meet this demand,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Toyobo Co., Ltd.

Samsung Biologics

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

ICON Plc.

Adoption of CMO/CDMO Business Models for Manufacturing of Innovative Biologics and Biosimilars

The market is expanding rapidly as a result of the adoption of CMO and CDMO business models and an emphasis on cutting operational expenses. Operational efficiency can be increased by contracting with CMOs or CDMOs to handle biopharmaceutical R&D and commercialization. The CMO/CDMO biotechnology market has significant growth potential in the manufacturing of novel biologics and biosimilars. Technological improvements in CDMOs are made possible by scientific advancements in biopharmaceuticals.

Recent Development

A significant number of market participants are focusing on strategic cooperation to improve their standing about the services they offer. They can also penetrate emerging markets and broaden their geographic reach with these initiatives.

Biofarma Srl C.F. partnered with Nutrilinea in February 2020 to improve the development and manufacturing of healthcare goods.



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the CMO/CDMO biotechnology market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on service (standalone services, integrated developments), product (large molecules, small molecules), organization (small, medium, large), scale of operation (preclinical, clinical, commercial), and expression system (mammalian, microbial), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

