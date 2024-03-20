Colombia Data Center Market Investment Opportunity Report 2023-2029 Featuring ODATA, Equinix, Cirion Technologies, GlobeNet, Gtd Colombia, Etix Everywhere, and HostDime

Dublin, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Colombia Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Colombia data center market is expected to reach a value of $890 million by 2029 from $560 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.03% from 2023-2029

This report analyses the Colombia data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

In the Colombia data center market, Bogota is the major location for data center investments; the city is experiencing remarkable growth in construction due to the continuous expansion and development of data center facilities. Around 80% of the existing facilities operate in the capital city of Colombia, Bogota. In terms of upcoming data center investments, more than 85% of the investments are witnessed in Bogota, and the remaining investments are in Barranquilla.

According to the Ministry of Commerce, Colombia has 120 Free Trade Zones (FTZs), which include 42 multi-company zones and 78 unique single-company zones. Colombia promotes economic growth through Free Trade Zones (FTZs), accounting for fiscal benefits such as tax cuts during the first five years of operation and a 50% income tax break for new businesses. For instance, the Ruta N complex in Medellin is a booming hub for ICT enterprises and local innovations.

Colombia harnesses a rich mix of renewable energy, led by hydropower (constituting approximately 70% of its energy mix). The country, striving for a carbon-neutral future, aims to achieve net-zero greenhouse emissions in its electricity sector by 2050.

The Colombian government, in agriculture, education, healthcare, telecom, BFSI, and other public sectors, is adopting AI technology to enhance infrastructure, process monitoring, and automation. For instance, SoftBank unveiled e-kakashi, a pioneering AI technology that is improving Colombian agriculture with the help of IDB Lab's Smart Rice Farming project.

In Colombia, some government organizations and public and private entities have joined forces to overcome the labor shortage and improve personal skills. In November 2023, Amazon launched the AI Ready initiative, offering free generative AI training, scholarships, and collaborations with Code.org. The company's initiative will equip two million people globally with crucial skills in generative AI and cloud computing by 2025.

The Colombia data center market accounts for ODATA, Equinix, Cirion Technologies, GlobeNet, Gtd Colombia, Etix Everywhere, and HostDime data center facilities.

