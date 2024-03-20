Application Specific Integrated Circuit Market revenue to reach USD 32 Billion by 2036, says Research Nester

New York , March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global application specific integrated circuit market size is slated to expand at 6% CAGR between 2024 and 2036. The market is poised to garner a revenue of USD 32 billion by the end of 2036, up from a revenue of USD 17 billion in the year 2023. The major element to influences the growth in market revenue is the growing demand for automotive. Around 74 million units of automotive were sold all across the globe in the year 2023. This indicates an increase as compared to units sold in the year 2022 which was over 66 million. Therefore, the demand for application-specific integrated circuits is set to rise since the deployment of electronics in automotive is growing.

Request Free Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-5533

Additionally, the demand for consumer electronics such as smartphones is also experiencing a significant rise in its adoption. Currently, in the globe, approximately 5 billion smartphones are in use and is predicted to grow more in the future. Hence, the market demand for application specific integrated circuits is projected to rise to optimize performance of the smartphones.





Application-Specific Integrated Circuit Market: Key Takeaways

The Asia Pacific region’s market to gather the highest share in the market.

The consumer electronics segment to capture the largest market share.

The market in North America to experience significant growth.

Surging Disposable Income to Boost the Growth of the Global Application-Specific Integrated Circuit Market

The disposable income along with expenditure per household in the globe was estimated to rise by over 3% in the year 2022. As a result, people’s spending on various applications such as automotive, electronics, and others is poised to rise. Furthermore, the standard of living of the people has improved notably in the globe which is making them spend more on commodities with excellent features and quality. Therefore, owing to this the demand for application-specific integrated circuits is predicted to rise.

Application-Specific Integrated Circuit Industry: Regional Overview

The global application specific integrated circuit market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Growing Urban Population to Drive the Market Expansion in Asia Pacific

The Asia Pacific market for application specific integrated circuits is poised to generate the highest market share of over 30% over the forecast period. The major factor in encouraging the market expansion in this region is the growing urban population. For instance, over 2.2 billion people are estimated to be living in Asia’s urban region. This indicates that approximately 54% of the world’s urban population is residing in Asia. This number is predicted to rise by more than 50% by 2050. With the growing urban population, the demand for commodities is also predicted to rise which might further encourage market expansion in this region.

Rising Healthcare Spending to Encourage Market Growth in North America

The North American market for application specific integrated circuits is predicted to have notable growth in the market over the coming years. This growth of the market is poised to be influenced by rising healthcare expenditure. For instance, healthcare spending in the US rose by 4.1 percent in 2022, further reaching USD 4.5 trillion or USD 13,493 per person. Hence, various advancements and launches of different devices are growing in the healthcare sector in this region. As a result, the deployment of application-specific integrated circuits is also projected to grow in this region.

Make an Inquiry Before Buying this Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/inquiries-before-buying-5533

Application Specific Integrated Circuit Segmentation by End User

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Telecommunication

Healthcare

Aerospace

Media & Entertainment

Industrial

The consumer electronics segment is poised to generate the highest market share of about 35% over the coming years. This growth of the segment is predicted to be encouraged by rising demand for laptops on account of the growing adoption of the internet. In 2022, from about 4 billion people using the internet, over 66% of the population utilize laptops to access it.

Application Specific Integrated Circuit Segmentation by Type

Full Custom ASIC

Semi-Custom ASIC

Programmable ASIC

The semi-custom ASIC segment is predicted to generate the largest market share of over 45% over the forecast period. The main element to dominates the segment share is the growing population. Population in the globe is surging at a rate of over 0.90% per year in 2024. As a result, the market for application specific integrated circuits is predicted to rise.

Application Specific Integrated Circuit Segmentation by Application

Wireless Communication

Inferencing Application

Acceleration & Storage

Video & Broadcast

Process & Quality Control

Security & Surveillance

Electrical Distribution

A few of the well-known market leaders in the global application specific integrated circuit market that are profiled by Research Nester are Intel Corporation, Faraday Technology Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, ASIX Electronics, OmniVision Technologies, Inc., Semiconductor Industries, LLC, Tekmos Inc., Marvell, IC'Alps, Samsung Electronics Components, and others.

Recent Development in the Market

The introduction of a unique ASIC offering was stated by Marvell which is predicted to address the stringent necessities of next-generation 5G carriers, enterprise, cloud data centers, and automotive applications.

which is predicted to address the stringent necessities of next-generation 5G carriers, enterprise, cloud data centers, and automotive applications. A France-based ASIC designer and supplier, IC’Alps launched a dedicated website for application-specific integrated circuits. Using this website, the company is set to offer ASIC content, news, use cases, and others.

Read our insightful Blogs and Data-driven Case Studies:

The Biometric Breakthrough - Enhancing Security through Biometric Authentication

The article digs deep into the aspects related to the biometric authentication. There are numerous applications in which biometrics are utilized such as payment security, home security, business security

https://www.researchnester.com/blog/technology/hardware-and-software/enhancing-security-through-biometric-authentication

How is a Technology Company tackling New Competition?

Know how with the help of Research Nester’s expertise, a technology company gained string market position. Our analysts provided the company with a detailed study of other companies’ business portfolio to gain insights.

https://www.researchnester.com/case-study/technology/smart-devices/how-is-a-technology-company-tackling-new-competition

About Research Nester

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider with a client base in more than 50 countries, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives for their future investment while avoiding forthcoming uncertainties. With an out-of-the-box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we provide strategic consulting so that our clients can make wise business decisions with clarity while strategizing and planning for their forthcoming needs and succeed in achieving their future endeavors. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds.