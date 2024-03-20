Allocation of NKT shares to Executives

| Source: Nkt A/S Nkt A/S

Company Announcement

20 March 2024
Announcement No. 8

Allocation of NKT shares to Executives

According to the Market Abuse Regulation art. 19 NKT announces to have received notification regarding NKT A/S President and CEO Claes Westerlind and NKT A/S CFO Line Andrea Fandrup’s allocation of NKT shares as per attached files.

Contact

Investor Relations:         Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, Tel.: +45 2494 1654
Press:                              Louise W. Naldal, Head of Group Communications, Tel.: +45 2982 0022

Attachments


Allocation of shares_Claes Westerlind_UK_20240320 Allocation of shares_Line Andrea Fandrup_UK_20240320