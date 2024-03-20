Ground-breaking study shows how renewable propane can be developed in Canada

OTTAWA, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Propane Association (CPA) has launched the Propane Decarbonization Roadmap for Canada. This first-of-its-kind study provides technical evidence to support renewable propane production in Canada.

While propane is already a low-carbon energy choice, the CPA and its members are charting a path to produce renewable propane to reduce its emissions further. Renewable propane can save up to 85% of emissions and even more under certain conditions. Derived primarily from plant and vegetable oils, animal fats, or used cooking oil, renewable propane integrates with existing infrastructure, offering an easy and cost-effective sustainable energy solution for all sectors of the economy.

“Canada must prioritize investments in renewable propane to safeguard energy security and ensure an equitable energy transition for all Canadians,” said CPA President and CEO Shannon Watt. “Propane is crucial for agriculture, industry, transportation and remote, rural and Indigenous communities, offering a dependable and affordable solution, while also serving as critical backup energy for renewables and during emergencies when the grid experiences failures.”

Canada's diverse landscape, including remote communities and a cold northern climate, underscores the importance of an adaptable energy policy that addresses regional needs and challenges. The emergence of renewable propane will support the ongoing energy transition affordably and equitably across all parts of Canada.

“We need a fair approach to ensure that every Canadian has access to reliable, affordable and sustainable energy,” said Watt. “Canadians need energy they can depend on, regardless of where they live.”

The study is being released in alignment with Canada’s second annual National Propane Day, a day dedicated to honouring the propane industry and recognizing the many benefits affordable, low-emission propane brings to Canadians. On March 20, this year’s theme, Powering Tomorrow for a Sustainable Future, reflects the pivotal role of propane in reducing emissions and aligning with ambitious climate targets.

Millions of Canadians use propane for heating, hot water, cooking, and power generation at home, work, and on the road and powers essential services such as school buses, fleets, farms, hospitals, and numerous other applications.

By fostering advancements in innovation and technology and promoting sustainable practices within the propane industry, Canada can continue to rely on this essential energy while minimizing its overall environmental impact. The ongoing evolution of the propane sector holds promise for a cleaner and more sustainable energy future.

For a detailed report on the pathways, please review the Technical Feasibility of Decarbonizing Propane in Canada, authored by Dr. Chris Bataille and Seton Stiebert.

