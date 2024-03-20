FuelPositive names Counsel Public Affairs as Communications and Marketing Agency of Record

WINNIPEG, Manitoba and WATERLOO, Ontario, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelPositive Corporation, a leading Green Ammonia Company (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF) (the “Company” or “FuelPositive”) is pleased to announce Counsel Public Affairs (Counsel) as its communications and marketing Agency of Record, following a thorough search announced in a news release dated February 6, 2024.



Luna Clifford, Chief Impact Officer at FuelPositive, commented on this new partnership: "We are thrilled to welcome Counsel Public Affairs as our newly appointed agency of record. Under the dynamic leadership of Logan Ross, Senior Vice President of Communications and Campaigns, Counsel’s team possesses a targeted understanding of our technology and audiences. After an extensive search, we firmly believe Counsel is the ideal strategic choice to meet FuelPositive's expanding communications and marketing needs.”

Clifford continued: "With FuelPositive's strategic focus on sales and manufacturing in Canada and Manitoba; we actively pursued an agency equipped with comprehensive knowledge of these markets and having a long track record of supporting clients in the green energy and the AgTech sector. Counsel is strategically positioned to capitalize on increasing government support and awareness at provincial, federal, and global levels. Their deep understanding of government policies and programs will help us effectively leverage strategic opportunities.”

Logan Ross, Senior Vice President of Communications and Campaigns at Counsel Public Affairs shared her enthusiasm for the partnership, “We are thrilled to be named FuelPositive’s Agency of Record for communications and marketing services. We have a long history of helping clients to succeed in the green energy and agriculture sectors. FuelPositive’s technology has the potential to transform the green economy in this country; we can’t wait to help them tell their story in Manitoba and beyond.”

Ian Clifford, FuelPositive CEO and Board Chair, highlighted the significance of the partnership: "Choosing our strategic communications and marketing agency marks a pivotal moment as we gear up for the imminent on-farm launch of our inaugural system in Manitoba with a worldwide audience eagerly awaiting this milestone for the Company, we set our sights on nothing short of excellence in agency selection to help steer FuelPositive through this transformative phase. We foresee a successful collaboration with Counsel, echoing their excitement for the journey ahead."

Counsel will also provide FuelPositive with investor relations communications support. The engagement will be for an initial twelve-month term ending on March 14, 2025, during which time Counsel will receive a monthly retainer*. In addition, Counsel will also be entitled to receive a one-time grant of 1,200,000 incentive stock options (the “Options”) exercisable at a price of $0.05 for a period of sixty months. The Options will vest in four equal parts over twelve months with the first part vesting after three months.

About Counsel Public Affairs

Counsel is Canada’s most effective public affairs firm, specializing in government relations, strategic communications, and integrated campaigns.

Established in 2004, Counsel is a national firm with over 40 consultants in Victoria, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Winnipeg, Toronto, and Ottawa.



Counsel’s team has decades of experience and includes senior individuals who have quarterbacked national political campaigns, run provincial war rooms, written winning platforms, served as Cabinet Ministers, led First Nations, held executive roles in major corporations, and most importantly, helped hundreds of clients succeed.

About FuelPositive Corporation

FuelPositive Corporation is at the forefront of Canadian technology and is committed to delivering sustainable, environmentally responsible Green Ammonia solutions. Our innovative approach includes on-farm/on-site, containerized Green Ammonia production systems, effectively eliminating carbon emissions.

Our commercial Green Ammonia systems are versatile and serve multiple applications, including fertilizer for farming, fuel for grain drying, internal combustion engines, and hydrogen storage for fuel cells and other sectors.

Our main customer base consists of farmers, who currently utilize 80% of the global ammonia production. We address their nitrogen fertilizer needs while advocating for environmental change.

Our Canadian company leverages Canada’s expertise in technology and environmental stewardship to empower communities worldwide against food insecurity. We’re shaping a more resilient future for generations through collaboration and innovation.

FuelPositive: Fuel for a Mindful World.

See Sales details here: fuelpositive.com/sales/

FuelPositive Corporation is based in Waterloo (Canada) and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol NHHH and in the USA on the OTCQB under the symbol NHHHF.

For further information, please contact:

Ian Clifford

Chief Executive Officer and Board Chair

Ian@fuelpositive.com

Tel: 416.535.8395

www.fuelpositive.com

Logan Ross

Senior Vice President, Communications & Campaigns

Counsel Public Affairs, Inc.

lross@counselpa.com

Tel: 204.720.3662

www.counselpa.com

Investor Relations United States & International:

RB Milestone Group (RBMG)

fuelpositive@rbmilestone.com

Investor Relations Canada:

Transcend Capital Inc.

et@transcendcapitalinc.com

Cautionary Statement

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) that are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. The information in this release about future plans and objectives of the Company, including with respect to further testing and implementation of the FP300 system, are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time they were made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s expectations and plans relating to the future. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable law.

*Counsel Public Affairs will be compensated a professional fee of $60,000.00 plus applicable taxes and disbursements for the 12-month term, which is payable monthly.