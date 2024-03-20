WOO X Lists SLERF on its Spot Market and will Support the SLERF Community Amid Presale Fund Mishap

MAHÉ, Seychelles, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOO X , a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering the best-in-class liquidity and price execution, is pleased to announce that it has now listed SLERF on its spot market.



WOO X to donate all SLERF/USDT trading fees to the SLERF community

In response to the unexpected loss of all presale funds for the Solana meme coin SLERF due to an accidental burn of their token, WOO X will donate the trading fees generated from SLERF/USDT transactions. This decision aims to support those who participated in the SLERF presale, helping to mitigate the impact of the financial loss.

“This initiative is a direct reflection of our commitment to a community-driven approach. At WOO X, we understand the importance of standing together during unforeseen events. By supporting the SLERF community through these measures, we aim to showcase our dedication to not only providing a leading trading platform but also building a supportive ecosystem. Our actions are guided by the ethos of contributing back to the communities we serve, underlining our belief in mutual growth and resilience.” WOO X said in a statement

WOO X will implement a weekly procedure to calculate the SLERF/USDT trading fees. Once these calculations are completed, the funds will be forwarded to the SLERF team, ensuring a systematic and transparent support mechanism for the SLERF community.

media@woo.network

About WOO X

WOO X is a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering the best-in-class liquidity and price execution. WOO X has an average daily volume exceeding $600 million and is home to hundreds of thousands of traders worldwide. WOO X traders benefit from radical transparency through our industry-first live Proof of Reserves & liabilities dashboard and the company's mission to maintain the trust of its growing community of traders.

The content above is neither a recommendation for investment and trading strategies nor does it constitute an investment offer, solicitation, or recommendation of any product or service. The content is for informational sharing purposes only. Anyone who makes or changes the investment decision based on the content shall undertake the result or loss by himself/herself.