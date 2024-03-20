China Adult Learning Analysis Report 2024: Market to Surpass $195 Billion by 2029, Driven by Increasing Demand for Upskilling and Reskilling and Rise In Senior Adult Learning

Dublin, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Adult Learning Market: Analysis By Type, By Format, By Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The China adult learning market value stood at US$97.92 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach US$195.67 billion by 2029. China adult learning market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.23% over the projected period of 2024-2029.

China adult learning market is fragmented. This rapidly growing segment includes major players like Youdao, and New Oriental, as well as smaller niche platforms focusing on specific skillsets or subjects.



Adult learning offers a range of programs, including vocational training, continuing education, professional development courses, and higher education tailored to adult learners' needs. It addresses the evolving demands of a workforce seeking to upgrade skills, change careers, or stay current in rapidly evolving industries. The China adult learning market encompasses provision of a wide range of activities, programs, and courses designed to meet the learning needs of adults, including professional development, skills enhancement, career advancement, & personal enrichment.



Adult learning goes beyond the standard courses offered to prepare for degrees or diplomas granted by any education regulatory body; rather, it encompasses the acquisition of knowledge or skills, professional training specific to any job profile, & personal development courses aimed at enhancing individual capabilities and well-being.

China adult learning market demonstrated a consistent growth, primarily driven by rising demand for upgrading skills, increasing employer emphasis on continuous learning, rising demand for vocational training, large consumer base, increasing internet penetration, positive cultural shift towards valuing continuous learning and personal development, and increased demand for professional certifications & executive education programs for career advancement, etc.

QuantaSing has secured a dominant role in China's fragmented but rapidly expanding adult personal interest learning market. While QuantaSing primarily focuses on the individual segments, there's also burgeoning potential in the enterprise services segment, where businesses are increasingly investing in professional development programs for employees. As of June 2023, QuantaSing had approximately 94.3 million registered users. For individual adult learners, QuantaSing offers a plethora of online courses under multiple brands, including QiNiu, JiangZhen, and QianChi. The three brands collectively form a powerful triad that serves a wide range of educational needs while also driving significant business value.

Furthermore, rapid globalization, rise of female entrepreneurs & professionals, increased emphasis on personal development, rising number of online learning platforms, increasing government efforts to combat digital illiteracy, and ongoing improvements in internet connectivity, digital infrastructure, and the availability of affordable devices, etc., will continue to boost the growth of China adult learning market in the upcoming years.



Market Segmentation Analysis:

Individual adult learning is the largest and fastest growing segment of China adult learning market owing to rising awareness of the concept of lifelong learning, increasing demand for personalized learning courses and programs, growing cultural emphasis on continuous self-improvement, provision of wide course offering with diversified topics, increasing external forces encouraging adults to remain competence through continual learning, and increasing efforts of Chinese government in promoting adult learning.

Enterprise professional training market is expected to positively grow in the forecasted period driven by increasing awareness on providing enterprise professional training to meet ever changing business environment, rising focus of companies on increasing work efficiency, rise in enterprise budget on professional trainings, positive shift towards remote work, and rising competition among organizations.



The offline is the largest segment of China adult learning market owing to increasing cultural preference for traditional face-to-face interactions, growing preference for strong reputations and trust associated with established offline institutions, increasing government policies and support for traditional education systems, and added benefits of offline learning in terms of practical skills training, hands-on practice, personalized feedback, networking and relationship-building opportunities, etc.

Online is the fastest growing segment of China adult learning market as a result of rapidly growing internet user base, thriving entrepreneurial spirit among youngsters, widespread adoption of smartphones, cultural shift towards valuing lifelong learning and continuous skill development, increasing number of online learning platforms in the region, and added benefits of cost-effectiveness, diverse and accessible course offerings, flexibility, and convenience associated with online learning.



Online is the fastest growing segment of enterprise adult professional training market as a result of increasing digitalization, rising prevalence of remote work culture, growing popularity of mobile learning, and added advantages associated with online training in terms of flexible learning environments, diverse learning formats, cost-effectiveness, scalability, etc.

Furthermore, the report also provides bifurcation of China individual adult learning market and China individual adult personal interest learning market by format, namely, online and offline.



Professional training is the largest segment of China individual adult learning market as a result of globalization, increasing job competition among Chinese workforce, growing focus of individuals on career advancement and personal development, constantly evolving job market, easy availability of a wide range of high-quality professional training programs on both online and offline platforms, and China's rapid economic growth over the past few decades.



The report further provides bifurcation of the China individual adult personal interest learning market into five segments, namely, music learning, art and design learning, video editing learning, financial learning, and others. Music learning is the largest segment of China individual adult personal interest learning market as a result of increasing popularity of online music education platforms.



Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Rapid Urbanization

Rise In Disposable Income

Rising Internet Penetration

Industrial Transformation

Rising Awareness for Lifelong Learning Culture

Increasing Demand For Upskilling And Reskilling

Challenges

Intense Competition and Quality Standards

Cyber Security Risks

Stringent Regulations

Market Trends

Surge In Online Learning

Customized and Personalized Learning

Industry-Integrated Training

Integration With Emerging Technologies

Gamification and Interactive Learning

Rise of Micro-credentials

Emphasis on Soft Skills

Expansion Of Diversified Courses

Rise In Senior Adult Learning Market

Competitive Landscape

China Education Group Holdings Limited

Youdao Inc.

Strategic Education Inc.

Hope Education Group Co., Ltd.

Coursera, Inc.

China East Education Holdings Ltd.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.

China Kepei Education Group Limited

QuantaSing Group Limited

LAIX Inc.

Hujiang

Xiaozhan Education

iTutorGroup

italki

