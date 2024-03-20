Driven Financial Unveils New Express Funding for Small Business Owners

TORONTO, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driven Financial Corporation (“Driven”), a leading provider of small business loans in Canada, announces the launch of its new product, Express Funding, tailored specifically to support the unique needs of Canadian small businesses. With a commitment to understanding and addressing the challenges faced by entrepreneurs, Driven aims to offer a fast, simple, and efficient funding solution.



Express Funding aims to change the financial landscape by providing up to $20,000 within the most competitive funding times in the industry. Driven has significantly reduced the bureaucratic friction typically associated with products in the lending space, minimizing the need for extensive documentation. This empowers small business owners to concentrate more effectively on their core operations. Clients can trust that their financial requirements are prioritized without concerns about existing loan payouts.

“As the saying goes, time is money, and Express Funding is a game-changer,” said Matthew Raposo, Senior Director of Lending Products at Driven. “We understand the unique challenges faced by small businesses, and we’re committed to making their journey easier.”

Driven recognized the need for quick funding and designed the application process for Express Funding to be as streamlined and straightforward as possible. There’s no lengthy paperwork or complicated terms and conditions – just a simple online application to help businesses secure the funds they need to grow.

Driven believes in upfront honesty, ensuring transparency about its processes and fees. There are no hidden costs or surprises down the line.

Driven believes Express Funding represents more than just a financial product. It’s a symbol of their commitment to supporting the growth and success of Canadian small businesses, focusing on building trust, understanding needs, and delivering solutions that make a real difference.

For more information about Express Funding, please visit the Driven website at www.driven.ca/express-funding.

About Driven Financial Corporation

Driven is a financial services company in Canada dedicated to providing financial solutions and resources to small business owners with over $1 billion in funding provided since 2006. As a trusted partner for Canadian small businesses, Driven focuses on understanding the unique needs of entrepreneurs and offers a wide range of services, including small business loans and financial management. Driven is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent, technology-driven financial services firm.

