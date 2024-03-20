Europe Construction Equipment Market to Hit Sales of USD 72.14 Billion By 2032, at a CAGR of 4.73%, says Astute Analytica

New Delhi, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest research by Astute Analytica, the Europe construction equipment market is projected to surpass US$ 72.14 billion by 2032, up from US$ 47.59 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 4.73% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

The construction industry is of paramount importance to Europe’s economy - with a turnover of EUR 1.7 trillion and employing about 2.62 million workers in the building construction sector alone. It makes up a fair share of European country’s GDPs as well, for example, Germany's construction sector accounts for roughly 6% of its total GDP. The value and turnover differ amid countries due to the diverse economic landscapes across Europe. Infrastructure expansion and urbanization are key factors that drive the market. To tackle issues such as traffic congestion and aging transportation infrastructure, developing economies within Europe are heavily investing in infrastructure development. Around 35k infrastructure projects started in Europe this year alone!

Download Free Sample Copy @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/europe-construction-equipment-market

Also, there is an increasing demand for cost-effective and eco-friendly machines and equipment from contractors which forced manufacturers to focus on electric or hybrid vehicles instead. Digitalization, connectivity, and automation have had significant impacts on projects too in the Europe construction equipment market. For instance, The European Union has mandated that carbon emission from construction equipment be reduced by at least 20% by 2025. Germany has been predicted to play a major role in the market with a notable share and value CAGR of about 6.3%. Other countries like France, Italy, Spain have high growth rates too! And lastly Eastern European countries such as Poland and Russia are set to increase their construction spending over the next few years.

Key Findings in Europe Construction Equipment Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 72.14 billion CAGR 4.73% By Type Earth Moving Equipment (35.1%) By Application Commercial (39.5%) By Distribution Channel Offline (88.5%) Top Trends Rise of equipment rental services for flexibility and cost-savings.

Increased demand for used machinery as a cost-effective alternative.

Shift towards digitalization and telematics in construction equipment. Top Drivers Growth in infrastructure development across Europe.

Stricter safety and emissions regulations.

Need for cost optimization in the construction industry. Top Challenges Concerns about the reliability and quality of pre-owned machinery.

Resistance to adopting new technologies due to fear of the unknown and mismatched business models.

Ongoing labor and supply chain challenges

Uptick in the Demand for Electric Machineries in Europe Construction Equipment Market

There’s quite a surge in demand for electric construction equipment. A mix of different factors is causing this. At the helm of it all is the growing need to meet sustainability regulations. The European Union, for example, has given till 2025 for construction equipment manufacturers to reduce carbon emissions by at least 20%. Additionally, while diesel-powered machines still reign supreme in terms of power, their more cost-effective electric counterparts are becoming too hard to ignore. Operating costs nearly 50% cheaper than diesel-powered machines and people can’t help but start looking at other options. For the following category below, there’s been an undeniable uptick on the European market.

Electric Excavators

JCB 19C-1 E-Tec Mini-Excavator

Volvo Electric Excavator Prototype

Hitachi ZE85

Kubota KX038-4e

Volvo ECR25 Electric Compact Excavator

Electric Mini Excavators

Komatsu PC33E-6

Yanmar SV17e

Other Electric Construction Equipment

Yanmar V8e (compact wheel loader)

Electric Dump Trucks

Technological advancements are impacting electric construction equipment market in Europe. As the tech improves, so do the machines’ efficiency and versatility. Battery, autonomous operation, and telematics innovations have lent themselves to these improvements. Governments have also shown support in subsidizing costs and incentivizing large-scale adoption of electric construction equipment. There is even talk of policies being put in place to force companies to electrify their fleets, creating further demand for this innovation worldwide.

In terms of challenges, the lack of charging stations poses a problem. Before anything can happen, infrastructure needs to be developed to keep these machines running. In addition to that, though the price gap is closing, electric construction equipment still costs significantly more upfront than its diesel-powered counterparts. The market itself is heavily concentrated with 10 companies owning almost 80% of it’s share. It’s a tough market but it hasn’t stopped some from getting creative with their products or operations. For example, Volvo Construction Equipment has created remote-controlled equipment as part of its innovation initiative.

The Rent-and-Reuse Revolution: Europe's Construction Equipment Market Gets a Makeover

The European construction equipment market is starting to shift gears. Companies are beginning to put renting above buying, sparking a massive surge in demand for rental services throughout the whole continent. Two countries that have seen this trend flourish are the UK and Scandinavia, with other countries previously focused on ownership quickly hopping on board. In the Nordic countries alone, a construction equipment rental market worth over EUR 3.6 billion can be found. With short-term rentals dominating the region’s industry, new safety regulations are pushing customers towards them even more so they can better comply with standards. The COVID-19 pandemic caused heavy disruption in the industry at first, but as businesses look for ways to cut spending, the rental market is making an impressive recovery. So much so that it’s predicted that by 2029, we’ll see a USD 43.19 billion industry — up from USD 33.60 billion in 2024.

Companies aren’t just choosing to rent rather than buy their machinery; if they don’t go down that road entirely, many are seeking pre-owned machines instead of brand-new ones — and it’s working well for them financially. Between now and 2032, it’s projected that Europe’s used machinery market will grow at a CAGR of 5.3%. But there are downsides to going down this route: reliability and compatibility issues continue to plague pre-owned equipment suppliers.

Earth Moving Equipment to Generate More than 35% Revenue

The European construction equipment market for earthmoving equipment is a big piece of the construction equipment industry. In 2023, it was one of the few bright spots in an otherwise rough year. Although overall sales of construction equipment fell by 10%, sales of earthmoving gear grew by 1%. With huge amounts of uncertainty in the economy and a slew of geopolitical threats, business leaders are crossing their fingers that this growth can be sustained into next year. The outlook for 2024 remains cautiously optimistic despite economic uncertainty and geopolitical threats. Over 192,500 units of construction machinery were sold in the regional market in 2023 alone, with Volvo Construction Equipment ending the year on a high note by posting full-year net sales of SEK 34,228 M in Europe. Germany is expected to be the fastest-growing region in Europe, followed by Spain, Ireland, UK, France and others; however, these regions will experience decline in their growth rate until 2032. Poland and Russia are expected to see positive waves as they will spend significant funds on construction.

With more than a 40% global market share by revenue in 2023, excavators are one of the most popular types of construction equipment; they are expected to witness substantial growth from 2023 to 2032.

Explore Research Methodology @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-methodology/europe-construction-equipment-market

Commercial Application Segment is Leading Revenue Contributor to Europe Construction Equipment Market

Developing markets in Europe are busy investing in infrastructure to combat issues such as population growth, traffic congestion, and aging transport infrastructure. The European Union’s construction industry is so robust that it contributes over 9% of the EU GDP. At a record pace, these nations are building their transport infrastructure. Europe’s commercial sector leans heavily on construction equipment, with about 39.5% of the market share in 2022 and counting. This number is expected to reach over 40% by the year 2031.

As urban areas get larger and more spacious, we can expect growth in the construction equipment market, especially for the commercial sector to increase even further. It will continue growing as a result of increased infrastructure development activities and buildings being modernized for energy efficiency. Until now or until recently, some big projects were launched or initiated in Europe and some of them include Evora Public Central Hospital, Edge East Side Tower, Baltic Offshore Pipeline, Flamanville 3, Crossrail etc. Another example is Paks II Nuclear Power Plant Expansion which shows how focused Europe is on energy and infrastructure. Inflation continues to rise. The European Union saw its construction output go up by 0.20 percent in August compared to last year’s same month figure. Additionally, although France has been experiencing a continuous decline in its commercial construction undertakings, hotel and data center initiatives were expected to keep this sector alive in Europe.

Europe Construction Equipment Market Key Players

AB Volvo

Action Construction Equipment Ltd.

Caterpillar Inc.

CNH Industrial N.V.

Deere & Company.

Doosan Corporation

Escorts Limited

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

Hyundai Construction Equipment Co., Ltd.

J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

Komatsu

Liebherr Group

Sandvik

Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group (XCMG)

Zoomlion

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Type

Tractors

Earth Moving Equipment

Material Handling

Concreting Equipment

Road Building Equipment

Others

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Country

Western Europe Norway Sweden Denmark Finland Ireland Iceland The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia Lithuania Latvia Estonia Rest of Eastern Europe



Directly Purchase a copy of the report with Astute Analytica: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/europe-construction-equipment-market?buy_now=true&license_type=single

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact us:

Vipin Singh

BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/