H World Group Limited Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

A total of 9,394 hotels or 912,444 hotel rooms in operation as of December 31, 2023.

Hotel turnover 1 increased 55.0% year-over-year to RMB20.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023. Excluding Steigenberger Hotels GmbH and its subsidiaries (“ DH ”, or “ Legacy-DH ”), hotel turnover increased 60.6% year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2023 and increased 65.9% year-over-year for the full year of 2023.

Revenue increased 50.7% year-over-year to RMB5.6 billion (US$786 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023, surpassing the revenue guidance previously announced of a 41% to 45% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, and increased 57.9% year-over-year to RMB21.9 billion (US$3.1 billion) for the full year of 2023. Revenue from the Legacy-Huazhu segment in the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB4.4 billion, which increased 59.0% year-over-year, exceeding the revenue guidance previously announced of a 48% to 52% increase.

in the fourth quarter of 2023, surpassing the revenue guidance previously announced of a 41% to 45% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, and increased 57.9% year-over-year to RMB21.9 billion (US$3.1 billion) for the full year of 2023. Revenue from the Legacy-Huazhu segment in the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB4.4 billion, which increased 59.0% year-over-year, exceeding the revenue guidance previously announced of a 48% to 52% increase. Net income attributable to H World Group Limited was RMB743 million (US$105 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with a net loss attributable to H World Group Limited of RMB124 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and a net income attributable to H World Group Limited of RMB1.3 billion in the previous quarter. Net income attributable to H World Group Limited was RMB4.1 billion (US$575 million) for the full year of 2023, compared with a net loss attributable to H World Group Limited of RMB1.8 billion for the full year of 2022. Net income attributable to H World Group Limited from the Legacy-Huazhu segment was RMB827 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with a net loss attributable to H World Group Limited from the Legacy-Huazhu segment of RMB84 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and a net income attributable to H World Group Limited from the Legacy-Huazhu segment of RMB1.4 billion in the previous quarter. Net income attributable to H World Group Limited from the Legacy-Huazhu segment was RMB4.4 billion for the full year of 2023, compared with a net loss attributable to H World Group Limited from the Legacy-Huazhu segment of RMB1.4 billion for the full year of 2022.

EBITDA (non-GAAP) in the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB1.4 billion (US$191 million), compared with RMB529 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and RMB2.1 billion in the previous quarter. EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the full year of 2023 was RMB6.8 billion (US$961 million), compared with RMB164 million for the full year of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP), which excluded share-based compensation expenses and gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities from EBITDA (non-GAAP), was RMB1.3 billion (US$178 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with RMB398 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and RMB2.2 billion in the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the full year of 2023 was RMB6.9 billion (US$966 million), compared with RMB610 million for the full year of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA is a segment measure. Adjusted EBITDA from the Legacy-Huazhu segment was RMB1.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with RMB397 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and RMB2.1 billion in the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA from the Legacy-Huazhu segment was RMB6.8 billion for the full year of 2023, compared with RMB728 million for the full year of 2022.

For the first quarter of 2024, H World expects its revenue growth to be in the range of 12%-16% compared to the first quarter of 2023 or in the range of 11%-15% excluding DH.

For the full year of 2024, H World expects revenue growth to be in the range of 8%-12% compared to the full year of 2023, or in the range of 8%-12% excluding DH.

For the full year of 2024, H World expects to open around 1,800 hotels and close around 650 hotels.

SINGAPORE and SHANGHAI, China, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT and HKEX: 1179) (“H World”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”), a key player in the global hotel industry, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

As of December 31, 2023, H World’s worldwide hotel network in operation totaled 9,394 hotels and 912,444 rooms, including 131 hotels from DH. During the fourth quarter of 2023, our Legacy-Huazhu business opened 460 hotels, including 4 leased and owned hotels, and 456 manachised and franchised hotels, and closed a total of 225 hotels, including 5 leased and owned hotels and 220 manachised and franchised hotels. As of December 31, 2023, H World had a total of 3,098 unopened hotels in the pipeline, including 3,061 hotels from the Legacy-Huazhu business and 37 hotels from the Legacy-DH business.

Legacy-Huazhu – Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2023 Operational Highlights

As of December 31, 2023, Legacy-Huazhu had 9,263 hotels in operation, including 607 leased and owned hotels, and 8,656 manachised and franchised hotels. In addition, as of the same date, Legacy-Huazhu had 885,630 hotel rooms in operation, including 86,691 rooms under the lease and ownership model, and 798,939 rooms under the manachise and franchise models. Legacy-Huazhu also had 3,061 unopened hotels in its pipeline, including 9 leased and owned hotels, and 3,052 manachised and franchised hotels. The following discusses Legacy-Huazhu’s revenue per available room (“RevPAR”), average daily room rate (“ADR”) and occupancy rate for its leased and owned hotels, as well as manachised and franchised hotels for the periods indicated.

The ADR was RMB284 in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with RMB240 in the fourth quarter of 2022, RMB324 in the previous quarter, and RMB232 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The occupancy rate for all the Legacy-Huazhu hotels in operation was 80.5% in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with 66.2% in the fourth quarter of 2022, 85.9% in the previous quarter, and 82.2% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Blended RevPAR was RMB229 in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with RMB159 in the fourth quarter of 2022, RMB278 in the previous quarter, and RMB191 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

For all the Legacy-Huazhu hotels which had been in operation for at least 18 months, the same-hotel RevPAR was RMB230 in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing a 40.8% increase from RMB164 in the fourth quarter of 2022, with a 16.7% increase in same-hotel ADR and a 13.9 percentage-point increase in same-hotel occupancy rate.

Legacy-DH – Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2023 Operational Highlights

As of December 31, 2023, Legacy-DH had 131 hotels in operation, including 84 leased hotels, and 47 manachised and franchised hotels. In addition, as of the same date, Legacy-DH had 26,814 hotel rooms in operation, including 16,303 rooms under the lease model, and 10,511 rooms under the manachise and franchise models. Legacy-DH also had 37 unopened hotels in the pipeline, including 21 leased hotels and 16 manachised and franchised hotels. The following discusses Legacy-DH’s RevPAR, ADR and occupancy rate for its leased as well as manachised and franchised hotels (excluding hotels temporarily closed) for the periods indicated.

The ADR was EUR115 in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with EUR122 in the fourth quarter of 2022 and EUR114 in the previous quarter.

The occupancy rate for all Legacy-DH hotels in operation was 63.8% in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with 59.3% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 69.0% in the previous quarter.

Blended RevPAR was EUR73 in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with EUR72 in the fourth quarter of 2022 and EUR79 in the previous quarter.

Jin Hui, CEO of H World commented: “We finished the year with robust performance. Our Legacy-Huazhu’s 2023 RevPAR recovered to 122% of the 2019 level, driven by a strong demand for leisure travel and the continued recovery for business travel. While ADR growth was the key driver of the RevPAR recovery in 2023, the recovery of occupancy rate also improved sequentially throughout the year. Our ADR growth primarily reflected a combination of product mix change and product upgrades. Looking ahead, while continuing to execute our ‘Sustainable Growth Strategy' and carry through high-quality network expansion, we will put more emphasis on enhancing service quality and improving the guest experience to achieve 'Service Excellence'.”

“Regarding our business outside China, our Legacy-DH recorded 14.5% year-over-year RevPAR increase in 2023. Thanks to the continued business recovery and our cost control efforts, Legacy-DH achieved positive EBITDA for the full year of 2023. Looking into 2024, we aim to transform our Legacy-DH business to a more asset-light model, continue the focus on cost reduction and efficiency improvement, strengthen direct sales via H Reward global loyalty program, and seek growth opportunities in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Middle East.”

Fourth Quarter and Full year of 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

(RMB in millions) Q4 2022 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 2022FY 2023FY Revenue: Leased and owned hotels 2,450 3,878 3,453 9,148 13,796 Manachised and franchised hotels 1,158 2,268 2,016 4,405 7,694 Others 98 142 116 309 392 Total revenue 3,706 6,288 5,585 13,862 21,882



Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB5.6 billion (US$786 million), representing a 50.7% year-over-year increase and a sequential decrease of 11.2% due to seasonality effects. Revenue from the Legacy-Huazhu segment in the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB4.4 billion, representing a 59.0% year-over-year increase and a 14.3% sequential decline. The 59.0% year-over-year increase exceeds the previously announced revenue guidance of a 48% to 52% increase, which was mainly supported by our continued product upgrades and operational optimization via our regional headquarters, as well as our enhanced sales capability. Revenue from the Legacy-DH segment in the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB1.2 billion, representing a 26.6% year-over-year increase and a 2.2% sequential increase.

Revenue for the full year of 2023 was RMB21.9 billion (US$3.1 billion), representing an increase of 57.9% over the full year of 2022. Revenue from Legacy-Huazhu for the full year of 2023 was RMB17.4 billion, representing a 63.7% year-over-year increase. Revenue from the Legacy-DH segment for the full year of 2023 was RMB4.4 billion, representing a 38.6% year-over-year increase.

Revenue from leased and owned hotels in the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB3.5 billion (US$486 million), representing a 40.9% year-over-year increase and an 11.0% sequential decrease. Revenue from leased and owned hotels from the Legacy-Huazhu segment in the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB2.3 billion, representing a 48.9% year-over-year increase. Revenue from leased and owned hotels from the Legacy-DH segment in the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB1.2 billion, representing a 27.6% year-over-year increase.

For the full year of 2023, revenue from our leased and owned hotels was RMB13.8 billion (US$1.9 billion), representing a 50.8% year-over-year increase. Revenue from our Legacy-Huazhu leased and owned hotels for the full year of 2023 was RMB9.5 billion, representing a 57.1% year-over-year increase. Revenue from our Legacy-DH leased and owned hotels for the full year of 2023 was RMB4.3 billion, representing a 38.5% year-over-year increase.

Revenue from manachised and franchised hotels in the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB2.0 billion (US$284 million), representing a 74.1% year-over-year increase and a 11.1% sequential decline. Revenue from our Legacy-Huazhu segment from manachised and franchised hotels in the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB2.0 billion, representing a 76.3% year-over-year increase. Revenue from manachised and franchised hotels from the Legacy-DH segment in the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB24 million, representing a 14.3% year-over-year decrease.

For the full year of 2023, revenue from manachised and franchised hotels was RMB7.7 billion (US$1.1 billion), representing a 74.7% year-over-year increase. These hotels accounted for 35.2% of revenue, compared to 31.8% of revenue for the full year of 2022. Revenue from our Legacy-Huazhu manachised and franchised hotels for the full year of 2023 was RMB7.6 billion, representing a 75.7% year-over-year increase.

Other revenue represents revenue generated from businesses other than our hotel operations, which mainly includes revenue from the provision of IT products and services and Huazhu Mall™ and other revenue from the Legacy-DH segment, totaling RMB116 million (US$16 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to RMB98 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and RMB142 million in the previous quarter.

For the full year of 2023, other revenue was RMB392 million (US$55 million), compared to RMB309 million for the full year of 2022.

(RMB in millions) Q4 2022 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 2022FY 2023FY Operating costs and expenses: Hotel operating costs (3,430 ) (3,613 ) (3,996 ) (12,260 ) (14,341 ) Other operating costs (22 ) (7 ) (10 ) (62 ) (34 ) Selling and marketing expenses (169 ) (289 ) (326 ) (613 ) (1,072 ) General and administrative expenses (440 ) (539 ) (644 ) (1,675 ) (2,086 ) Pre-opening expenses (14 ) (11 ) (3 ) (95 ) (35 ) Total operating costs and expenses (4,075 ) (4,459 ) (4,979 ) (14,705 ) (17,568 )



Hotel operating costs in the fourth quarter of 2023 were RMB4.0 billion (US$563 million), compared to RMB3.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 and RMB3.6 billion in the previous quarter. The year-over-year cost increase was mainly due to our business recovery, as well as less rental reduction. The quarter-over-quarter cost increase was mainly attributable to an impairment loss of RMB362 million booked in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to RMB5 million impairment loss in the previous quarter. Hotel operating costs from the Legacy-Huazhu segment in the fourth quarter of 2023 were RMB2.9 billion, which represented 67.0% of revenue, compared to RMB2.4 billion or 88.7% of the revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 and RMB2.7 billion or 52.0% of revenue for the previous quarter.

For the full year of 2023, hotel operating costs were RMB14.3 billion (US$2.0 billion), compared to RMB12.3 billion for the full year of 2022. Hotel operating costs from Legacy-Huazhu for the full year of 2023 were RMB10.5 billion, which represented 60.4% of revenue, compared to 86.1% for the full year of 2022.

Selling and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 were RMB326 million (US$46 million), compared to RMB169 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and RMB289 million in the previous quarter. The year-over-year expense increase was mainly due to higher commissions and promotional expenses associated with business recovery. Selling and marketing expenses from the Legacy-Huazhu segment in the fourth quarter of 2023 were RMB202 million, which represented 4.6% of revenue, compared to RMB88 million or 3.2% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022, and RMB177 million or 3.5% of revenue in the previous quarter.

For the full year of 2023, selling and marketing expenses were RMB1.1 billion (US$151 million), compared to RMB613 million for the full year of 2022. Selling and marketing expenses from Legacy-Huazhu for the full year of 2023 were RMB649 million, which represented 3.7% of revenue, compared to RMB336 million or 3.2% of revenue for the full year of 2022.

General and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 were RMB644 million (US$91 million), compared to RMB440 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and RMB539 million in the previous quarter. The year-over-year expense increases were mainly attributable to higher headquarters personnel costs along with our business recovery. General and administrative expenses from the Legacy-Huazhu segment in the fourth quarter of 2023 were RMB484 million, which represented 11.0% of revenue, compared to RMB320 million or 11.6% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and RMB417 million or 8.2% for the previous quarter.

For the full year of 2023, general and administrative expenses were RMB2.1 billion (US$294 million), compared to RMB1.7 billion for the full year of 2022. General and administrative expenses from Legacy-Huazhu for the full year of 2023 were RMB1.6 billion, which represented 9.0% of revenue, compared to RMB1.3 billion or 11.8% of revenue for the full year of 2022.

Pre-opening expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 were primarily related to the Legacy-Huazhu segment and totaled RMB3 million, compared to RMB14 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and RMB11 million in the previous quarter. The decrease was attributable to more selective openings of leased and owned hotels.

Pre-opening expenses for the full year of 2023 were RMB35 million (US$5 million), compared to RMB95 million for the full year of 2022. Pre-opening expenses from Legacy-Huazhu as a percentage of revenue were 0.2% for the full year of 2023, compared to 0.9% for the full year of 2022.

Other operating income, net in the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB155 million (US$22 million), compared to RMB276 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and RMB80 million in the previous quarter.

Other operating income, net for the full year of 2023 was RMB404 million (US$57 million), compared to RMB549 million for the full year of 2022.

Income from operations in the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB757 million (US$106 million), compared to losses from operations of RMB93 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and income from operations of RMB1.9 billion in the previous quarter. Income from operations from the Legacy-Huazhu segment in the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB821 million, compared to losses from operations of RMB3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and income from operations of RMB1.9 billion in the previous quarter. The Legacy-DH segment had losses from operations of RMB64 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to losses from operations of RMB90 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and income from operations of RMB3 million in the previous quarter.

Income from operations for the full year of 2023 was RMB4.7 billion (US$662 million), compared to losses from operation of RMB294 million for the full year of 2022. Income from operations from Legacy-Huazhu for the full year of 2023 was RMB4.9 billion, compared to RMB51 million for the full year of 2022. Loss from operations from Legacy-DH for the full year of 2023 was RMB185 million, compared to losses of RMB345 million for the full year of 2022.

Operating margin, defined as income from operations as a percentage of revenue, was 13.6% in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with a negative 2.5% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 30.4% for the previous quarter. Operating margin from the Legacy-Huazhu segment in the fourth quarter of 2023 was 18.7%, compared with a negative 0.1% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 37.3% in the previous quarter.

Operating margin for the full year of 2023 was 21.5%, compared with a negative 2.1% for the full year of 2022. Operating margin from Legacy-Huazhu for the full year of 2023 was 28.1%, compared with 0.5% for the full year of 2022.

Other income, net in the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB2 million, compared to an expense of RMB65 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and an income of RMB24 million for the previous quarter.

Other income, net for the full year of 2023 was RMB573 million (US$81 million) which was mainly due to gains from selling Accor shares, compared to RMB10 million for the full year of 2022.

Gains from fair value changes of equity securities in the fourth quarter of 2023 were RMB124 million (US$18 million), compared to gains of RMB140 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and losses of RMB9 million in the previous quarter. Gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities mainly represent the unrealized gains (losses) from our investment in equity securities with readily determinable fair values.

For the full year of 2023, gains from fair value changes of equity securities were RMB109 million (US$15 million), compared to losses of RMB359 million for the full year of 2022, which were mainly due to gains from fair value changes of UBOX in 2023 as well as losses from holding Accor shares in 2022. We sold all of the Company’s holdings of Accor shares in March 2023.

Income tax expense in the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB281 million (US$39 million), compared to RMB203 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and RMB421 million in the previous quarter.

For the full year of 2023, income tax expense was RMB1.2 billion (US$168 million), compared to RMB207 million for the full year of 2022.

Net income attributable to H World Group Limited in the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB743 million (US$105 million), compared with a net loss attributable to H World Group Limited of RMB124 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and net income attributable to H World Group Limited of RMB1.3 billion in the previous quarter. Net income attributable to H World Group Limited from the Legacy-Huazhu segment was RMB827 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with a net loss attributable to H World Group Limited from the Legacy-Huazhu segment of RMB84 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and net income attributable to H World Group Limited from the Legacy-Huazhu segment of RMB1.4 billion in the previous quarter.

Net income attributable to H World Group Limited for the full year of 2023 was RMB4.1 billion (US$575 million), compared with a net loss attributable to H World Group Limited of RMB1.8 billion for the full year of 2022. Net income attributable to H World Group Limited from Legacy-Huazhu for the full year of 2023 was RMB4.4 billion, compared to a net loss attributable to H World Group Limited of RMB1.4 billion for the full year of 2022.

EBITDA (non-GAAP) in the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB1.4 billion (US$191 million), compared with RMB529 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and RMB2.1 billion in the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP), which excluded share-based compensation expenses and gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities from EBITDA (non-GAAP), was RMB1.3 billion (US$178 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with RMB398 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and RMB2.2 billion in the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA from the Legacy-Huazhu segment, which is a segment measure, was RMB1.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with RMB397 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and RMB2.1 billion in the previous quarter.

EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the full year of 2023 was RMB6.8 billion (US$961 million), compared to RMB164 million for the full year of 2022. Excluding share-based compensation expenses and gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities, adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the full year of 2023 was RMB6.9 billion (US$966 million), compared with RMB610 million for the full year of 2022. The adjusted EBITDA from Legacy-Huazhu for the full year of 2023 was RMB6.8 billion, compared with RMB728 million for the full year of 2022.

Cash flow. Operating cash inflow in the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB2.4 billion (US$339 million). Investing cash outflow in the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB277 million (US$38 million). Financing cash outflow in the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB744 million (US$105 million).

Operating cash inflow for the full year of 2023 was RMB7.7 billion (US$1.1 billion), compared to RMB1.6 billion for the full year of 2022. Investing cash outflow for the full year of 2023 was RMB1.5 billion (US$207 million), compared to RMB522 million for the full year of 2022. Financing cash outflow for the full year of 2023 was RMB3.7 billion (US$523 million), compared to RMB1.4 billion for the full year of 2022.

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had a total balance of cash and cash equivalents of RMB6.9 billion (US$978 million) and restricted cash of RMB764 million (US$108 million).

Debt financing. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had a total debt and net cash balance of RMB5.3 billion (US$749 million) and RMB2.4 billion (US$337 million), respectively; the unutilized credit facility available to the Company was RMB2.8 billion.

Guidance

For the first quarter of 2024, H World expects its revenue growth to be in the range of 12%-16% compared to the first quarter of 2023, or in the range of 11%-15% excluding DH.

For the full year of 2024, H World expects revenue growth to be in the range of 8%-12% compared to the full year of 2023, or in the range of 8%-12% excluding DH.

For the full year of 2024, H World expects to open around 1,800 hotels and close around 650 hotels.

The above forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary view, which is subject to change.

Conference Call

H World’s management will host a conference call at 9 p.m. U.S. Eastern time on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 (9 a.m. Hong Kong time on Thursday, March 21, 2024) following the announcement.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/55zwtf8m or the Company’s website at https://ir.hworld.com/news-and-events/events-calendar.

A replay of the conference call will be available for twelve months from the date of the conference at the Company’s website, https://ir.hworld.com/news-and-events/events-calendar.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company’s unaudited consolidated financial results presented in accordance with U.S. Generally-Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses the following non-GAAP measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”): adjusted net income (loss) attributable to H World Group Limited excluding share-based compensation expenses and gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities; adjusted basic and diluted earnings (losses) per share/ADS excluding share-based compensation expenses and gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities; EBITDA; adjusted EBITDA excluding share-based compensation expenses and gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this release. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Company performance by excluding share-based compensation expenses and gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities that may not be indicative of Company operating performance. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing Company performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to the Company’s historical performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are also useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used regularly by Company management in financial and operational decision-making. A limitation of using non-GAAP financial measures excluding share-based compensation expenses and gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities is that share-based compensation expenses and gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities have been and may continue to be significant and recurring in the Company’s business. Management compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from each non-GAAP measure. The accompanying tables have more details on the reconciliations between GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures.

The Company believes that EBITDA is a useful financial metric to assess the operating and financial performance before the impact of investing and financing transactions and income taxes, given the significant investments that the Company has made in leasehold improvements, depreciation and amortization expense that comprise a significant portion of the Company’s cost structure. In addition, the Company believes that EBITDA is widely used by other companies in the lodging industry and may be used by investors as a measure of financial performance. The Company believes that EBITDA information provides investors with a useful tool for comparability between periods because it excludes depreciation and amortization expense attributable to capital expenditures. The Company also uses adjusted EBITDA to assess operating results of its hotels in operation. The Company believes that the exclusion of share-based compensation expenses and gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities helps facilitate year-over-year comparisons of the results of operations as the share-based compensation expenses and gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities may not be indicative of Company operating performance.

The Company believes that gains and losses from changes in fair value of equity securities are generally less significant in understanding the Company’s reported results or evaluating the economic performance of its businesses. These gains and losses have caused and may continue to cause significant volatility in reported periodic earnings.

Therefore, the Company believes adjusted EBITDA more closely reflects the financial performance capability of our hotels. The presentation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an indication that the Company’s future results will be unaffected by other charges and gains considered to be outside the ordinary course of business.

The use of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA has certain limitations. Depreciation and amortization expense for various long-term assets (including land use rights), income tax, interest expense and interest income have been and will be incurred and are not reflected in the presentation of EBITDA. Share-based compensation expenses and gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities have been and will be incurred and are not reflected in the presentation of adjusted EBITDA. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of the results. The Company compensates for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of depreciation and amortization, interest income, interest expense, income tax expense, share-based compensation expenses, and gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities and other relevant items both in the reconciliations to the U.S. GAAP financial measures and in the consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating the performance of the Company.

The terms EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are not defined under U.S. GAAP, and neither EBITDA nor adjusted EBITDA is a measure of net income, operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. When assessing the operating and financial performance, investors should not consider these data in isolation or as a substitute for the Company’s net income, operating income or any other operating performance measure that is calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, the Company’s EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA or similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA in the same manner as the Company does.

Reconciliations of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, to the consolidated statement of operations information are included at the end of this press release.

About H World Group Limited

Originated in China, H World Group Limited is a key player in the global hotel industry. As of December 31, 2023, H World operated 9,394 hotels with 912,444 rooms in operation in 18 countries. H World’s brands include Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Ni Hao Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX, Jaz in the City, IntercityHotel, Zleep Hotels, Steigenberger Icon and Song Hotels. In addition, H World also has the rights as master franchisee for Mercure, Ibis and Ibis Styles, and co-development rights for Grand Mercure and Novotel, in the pan-China region.

H World’s business includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Under the lease and ownership model, H World directly operates hotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Under the manachise model, H World manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers that H World appoints, and H World collects fees from franchisees. Under the franchise model, H World provides training, reservations and support services to the franchised hotels, and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. H World applies a consistent standard and platform across all of its hotels. As of December 31, 2023, H World operates 11 percent of its hotel rooms under the lease and ownership model, and 89 percent under the manachise and franchise model.

For more information, please visit H World’s website: https://ir.hworld.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The information in this release contains forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. Such factors and risks include our anticipated growth strategies; our future results of operations and financial condition; economic conditions; the regulatory environment; our ability to attract and retain customers and leverage our brands; trends and competition in the lodging industry; the expected growth of demand for lodging; and other factors and risks detailed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, which may be identified by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “forecast,” “project” or “continue,” the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. Readers should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events or results.

H World undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.



—Financial Tables and Operational Data Follow—

H World Group Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023 RMB

RMB

US$3 (in millions)

ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 3,583 6,946 978 Restricted cash 1,503 764 108 Short-term investments 1,788 2,189 308 Accounts receivable, net 1,113 755 106 Loan receivables - current, net 134 184 26 Amounts due from related parties, current 178 210 30 Inventories 70 59 8 Other current assets, net 809 949 134 Total current assets 9,178 12,056 1,698 Property and equipment, net 6,784 6,097 859 Intangible assets, net 5,278 5,280 744 Operating lease right-of-use assets 28,970 25,658 3,614 Finance lease right-of-use assets 2,047 2,171 306 Land use rights, net 199 181 25 Long-term investments 1,945 2,564 361 Goodwill 5,195 5,318 749 Amounts due from related parties, non-current 6 25 3 Loan receivables, net 124 163 23 Other assets, net 688 663 93 Deferred tax assets 1,093 1,043 147 Assets held for sale - 2,313 326 Total assets 61,507 63,532 8,948 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term debt 3,288 4,049 570 Accounts payable 1,171 1,019 143 Amounts due to related parties 71 77 11 Salary and welfare payables 657 1,067 150 Deferred revenue 1,308 1,637 231 Operating lease liabilities, current 3,773 3,609 508 Finance lease liabilities, current 41 45 6 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,337 3,261 459 Dividends payable - 2,085 294 Income tax payable 500 562 78 Total current liabilities 13,146 17,411 2,450 Long-term debt 6,635 1,265 179 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 27,637 24,215 3,411 Finance lease liabilities, non-current 2,513 2,697 380 Deferred revenue 828 1,072 151 Other long-term liabilities 977 1,118 157 Deferred tax liabilities 858 845 119 Retirement benefit obligations 110 124 18 Liabilities held for sale - 2,536 358 Total liabilities 52,704 51,283 7,223 Equity: Ordinary shares 0 0 0 Treasury shares (441 ) (906 ) (128 ) Additional paid-in capital 10,138 11,861 1,671 Retained earnings (1,200 ) 794 112 Accumulated other comprehensive income 232 386 54 Total H World Group Limited shareholders' equity 8,729 12,135 1,709 Noncontrolling interest 74 114 16 Total equity 8,803 12,249 1,725 Total liabilities and equity 61,507 63,532 8,948





H World Group Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Quarter Ended

Year Ended December 31, 2022

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

(in millions, except shares, per share and per ADS data) Revenue: Leased and owned hotels 2,450 3,878 3,453 486 9,148 13,796 1,943 Manachised and franchised hotels 1,158 2,268 2,016 284 4,405 7,694 1,084 Others 98 142 116 16 309 392 55 Total revenue 3,706 6,288 5,585 786 13,862 21,882 3,082 Operating costs and expenses: Hotel operating costs: Rents (956 ) (1,118 ) (1,033 ) (146 ) (3,927 ) (4,290 ) (604 ) Utilities (162 ) (185 ) (160 ) (23 ) (603 ) (685 ) (97 ) Personnel costs (981 ) (1,186 ) (1,331 ) (187 ) (3,683 ) (4,684 ) (660 ) Depreciation and amortization (351 ) (330 ) (320 ) (45 ) (1,414 ) (1,329 ) (187 ) Consumables, food and beverage (289 ) (353 ) (361 ) (51 ) (1,026 ) (1,327 ) (187 ) Others (691 ) (441 ) (791 ) (111 ) (1,607 ) (2,026 ) (286 ) Total hotel operating costs (3,430 ) (3,613 ) (3,996 ) (563 ) (12,260 ) (14,341 ) (2,021 ) Other operating costs (22 ) (7 ) (10 ) (1 ) (62 ) (34 ) (5 ) Selling and marketing expenses (169 ) (289 ) (326 ) (46 ) (613 ) (1,072 ) (151 ) General and administrative expenses (440 ) (539 ) (644 ) (91 ) (1,675 ) (2,086 ) (294 ) Pre-opening expenses (14 ) (11 ) (3 ) (0 ) (95 ) (35 ) (5 ) Total operating costs and expenses (4,075 ) (4,459 ) (4,979 ) (701 ) (14,705 ) (17,568 ) (2,476 ) Goodwill impairment loss - - (4 ) (1 ) - (4 ) (1 ) Other operating income (expense), net 276 80 155 22 549 404 57 Income (loss) from operations (93 ) 1,909 757 106 (294 ) 4,714 662 Interest income 27 62 85 12 87 248 35 Interest expense (117 ) (85 ) (76 ) (11 ) (409 ) (385 ) (54 ) Other income (expense), net (65 ) 24 2 0 10 573 81 Gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities 140 (9 ) 124 18 (359 ) 109 15 Foreign exchange gains (losses) 181 (148 ) 140 20 (641 ) 90 13 Income (loss) before income taxes 73 1,753 1,032 145 (1,606 ) 5,349 752 Income tax (expense) benefit (203 ) (421 ) (281 ) (39 ) (207 ) (1,204 ) (168 ) Income (Loss) from equity method investments 3 20 (8 ) (1 ) (36 ) (14 ) (2 ) Net income (loss) (127 ) 1,352 743 105 (1,849 ) 4,131 582 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 3 (15 ) (0 ) (0 ) 28 (46 ) (7 ) Net income (loss) attributable to H World Group Limited (124 ) 1,337 743 105 (1,821 ) 4,085 575 Gains (losses) arising from defined benefit plan, net of tax 22 - (9 ) (1 ) 22 (9 ) (1 ) Gains(losses) from fair value changes of debt securities, net of tax 57 - (31 ) (4 ) 57 (12 ) (2 ) Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax 82 (24 ) (23 ) (3 ) 112 175 25 Comprehensive income (loss) 34 1,328 680 97 (1,658 ) 4,285 604 Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 3 (15 ) (0 ) (0 ) 28 (46 ) (7 ) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to H World Group Limited 37 1,313 680 97 (1,630 ) 4,239 597 Earnings (Losses) per share: Basic (0.04 ) 0.42 0.23 0.03 (0.59 ) 1.28 0.18 Diluted (0.04 ) 0.41 0.23 0.03 (0.59 ) 1.25 0.18 Earnings (Losses) per ADS: Basic (0.40 ) 4.19 2.33 0.33 (5.85 ) 12.83 1.81 Diluted (0.40 ) 4.07 2.31 0.33 (5.85 ) 12.55 1.77 Weighted average number of shares used in computation: Basic 3,109,528,097 3,188,274,127 3,182,802,226 3,182,802,226 3,111,196,757 3,183,163,131 3,183,163,131 Diluted 3,109,528,097 3,355,586,429 3,217,737,686 3,217,737,686 3,111,196,757 3,351,421,211 3,351,421,211









H World Group Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Quarter Ended

Year Ended December 31, 2022

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

(in millions) Operating activities: Net income (loss) (127 ) 1,352 743 105 (1,849 ) 4,131 582 Share-based compensation 9 44 38 5 87 143 20 Depreciation and amortization,

and other 369 358 346 49 1,513 1,448 204 Impairment loss 390 5 430 61 491 516 73 Loss (income) from equity method investments, net of dividends (3 ) (18 ) 8 1 85 72 10 Investment (income) loss and foreign exchange (gain) loss (362 ) 167 (452 ) (64 ) 662 (925 ) (130 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities 1,008 (583 ) 1,359 191 166 2,508 352 Other (242 ) (144 ) (61 ) (9 ) 409 (219 ) (31 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,042 1,181 2,411 339 1,564 7,674 1,080 Investing activities: Capital expenditures (229 ) (196 ) (313 ) (44 ) (1,053 ) (901 ) (127 ) Acquisitions, net of cash received 2 - (0 ) (0 ) (57 ) (0 ) (0 ) Purchase of investments (23 ) (1,846 ) (700 ) (99 ) (401 ) (3,509 ) (494 ) Proceeds from maturity/sale and return of investments 370 - 771 109 937 2,972 419 Loan advances (30 ) (48 ) (140 ) (20 ) (182 ) (262 ) (37 ) Loan collections 52 39 36 5 224 147 21 Other 7 2 69 11 10 76 11 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 149 (2,049 ) (277 ) (38 ) (522 ) (1,477 ) (207 ) Financing activities: Net proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares - - - - - 1,973 278 Payment of share repurchase - - (848 ) (119 ) (334 ) (848 ) (119 ) Proceeds from debt 2,288 71 370 52 7,101 1,169 165 Repayment of debt (3,670 ) (666 ) (204 ) (29 ) (7,781 ) (5,862 ) (826 ) Dividend paid - - - - (416 ) - - Other (19 ) (18 ) (62 ) (9 ) 36 (152 ) (21 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1,401 ) (613 ) (744 ) (105 ) (1,394 ) (3,720 ) (523 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 79 (59 ) 41 6 297 164 22 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, including cash classified within assets held for sale (131 ) (1,540 ) 1,431 202 (55 ) 2,641 372 Less: net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents classified within assets held for sale - - 17 2 - 17 2 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 5,217 7,836 6,296 886 5,141 5,086 716 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period 5,086 6,296 7,710 1,086 5,086 7,710 1,086





H World Group Limited Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results Quarter Ended

Year Ended December 31, 2022

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB US$ (in millions, except shares, per share and per ADS data) Net income (loss) attributable to H World Group Limited (GAAP) (124 ) 1,337 743 105 (1,821 ) 4,085 575 Share-based compensation expenses 9 44 38 5 87 143 20 (Gains) losses from fair value changes of equity securities (140 ) 9 (124 ) (18 ) 359 (109 ) (15 ) Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to H World Group Limited (non-GAAP) (255 ) 1,390 657 92 (1,375 ) 4,119 580 Adjusted earnings (losses) per share (non-GAAP) Basic (0.08 ) 0.44 0.21 0.03 (0.44 ) 1.29 0.18 Diluted (0.08 ) 0.42 0.20 0.03 (0.44 ) 1.26 0.18 Adjusted earnings (losses) per ADS (non-GAAP) Basic (0.82 ) 4.36 2.06 0.29 (4.42 ) 12.94 1.82 Diluted (0.82 ) 4.23 2.04 0.29 (4.42 ) 12.65 1.78 Weighted average number of shares used in computation Basic 3,109,528,097 3,188,274,127 3,182,802,226 3,182,802,226 3,111,196,757 3,183,163,131 3,183,163,131 Diluted 3,109,528,097 3,355,586,429 3,217,737,686 3,217,737,686 3,111,196,757 3,351,421,211 3,351,421,211 Quarter Ended

Year Ended December 31, 2022

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

(in millions, except per share and per ADS data) Net income (loss) attributable to H World Group Limited (GAAP) (124 ) 1,337 743 105 (1,821 ) 4,085 575 Interest income (27 ) (62 ) (85 ) (12 ) (87 ) (248 ) (35 ) Interest expense 117 85 76 11 409 385 54 Income tax expense 203 421 281 39 207 1,204 168 Depreciation and amortization 360 352 341 48 1,456 1,414 199 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 529 2,133 1,356 191 164 6,840 961 Share-based compensation 9 44 38 5 87 143 20 (Gains) losses from fair value changes of equity securities (140 ) 9 (124 ) (18 ) 359 (109 ) (15 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) 398 2,186 1,270 178 610 6,874 966





H World Group Limited Segment Financial Summary Quarter Ended December 31, 2022

Quarter Ended September 30, 2023

Quarter Ended December 31, 2023

Legacy- Huazhu Legacy- DH Legacy- Huazhu Legacy- DH Legacy- Huazhu Legacy- DH RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB (in millions) (in millions) (in millions) Leased and owned hotels 1,537 913 2,748 1,130 2,288 1,165 Manachised and franchised hotels 1,130 28 2,238 30 1,992 24 Others 90 8 127 15 104 12 Revenue 2,757 949 5,113 1,175 4,384 1,201 Depreciation and amortization 295 65 286 66 282 59 Adjusted EBITDA 397 1 2,131 55 1,270 0





H World Group Limited Segment Financial Summary Year Ended December 31, 2022

Year Ended December 31, 2023 Legacy- Huazhu Legacy- DH Legacy- Huazhu Legacy- DH RMB RMB RMB RMB (in millions) (in millions) Leased and owned hotels 6,062 3,086 9,522 4,274 Manachised and franchised hotels 4,324 81 7,596 98 Others 269 40 320 72 Revenue 10,655 3,207 17,438 4,444 Depreciation and amortization 1,212 244 1,166 248 Adjusted EBITDA 728 (118 ) 6,787 87



Operating Results: Legacy-Huazhu (1)

Number of hotels Number of rooms Opened

in Q4 2023

Closed(2)

in Q4 2023

Net added

in Q4 2023

As of

December 31,

2023

As of

December 31,

2023

Leased and owned hotels 4 (5 ) (1 ) 607 86,691 Manachised and franchised hotels 456 (220 ) 236 8,656 798,939 Total 460 (225 ) 235 9,263 885,630 (1) Legacy-Huazhu refers to H World and its subsidiaries, excluding DH.

(2) The reasons for hotel closures mainly included non-compliance with our brand standards, operating losses, and property-related issues. In Q4 2023, we temporarily closed 18 hotels for brand upgrade and business model change purposes.





As of December 31, 2023 Number of hotels Unopened hotels in pipeline Economy hotels 4,968 1,106 Leased and owned hotels 329 0 Manachised and franchised hotels 4,639 1,106 Midscale, upper-midscale hotels and others 4,295 1,955 Leased and owned hotels 278 9 Manachised and franchised hotels 4,017 1,946 Total 9,263 3,061





Operational hotels excluding hotels under requisition For the quarter ended December 31, September 30, December 31, yoy 2022 2023 2023 change Average daily room rate (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 279 406 356 27.7% Manachised and franchised hotels 236 314 276 17.1% Blended 240 324 284 18.3% Occupancy rate (as a percentage) Leased and owned hotels 63.1% 87.8% 83.7% +20.6 p.p. Manachised and franchised hotels 66.6% 85.7% 80.1% +13.5 p.p. Blended 66.2% 85.9% 80.5% +14.3 p.p. RevPAR (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 176 356 298 69.4% Manachised and franchised hotels 157 269 221 40.9% Blended 159 278 229 43.8%





For the quarter ended December 31, December 31, yoy 2019 2023 change Average daily room rate (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 277 356 28.4% Manachised and franchised hotels 223 276 24.1% Blended 232 284 22.5% Occupancy rate (as a percentage) Leased and owned hotels 84.7% 83.7% -1.1 p.p. Manachised and franchised hotels 81.6% 80.1% -1.5 p.p. Blended 82.2% 80.5% -1.7 p.p. RevPAR (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 235 298 26.8% Manachised and franchised hotels 182 221 21.8% Blended 191 229 20.0%





Operational hotels excluding hotels under requisition For full year ended December 31, December 31, yoy 2022 2023 change Average daily room rate (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 272 372 36.9% Manachised and franchised hotels 231 290 25.3% Blended 236 299 26.6% Occupancy rate (as a percentage) Leased and owned hotels 63.9% 82.8% +18.9 p.p. Manachised and franchised hotels 67.1% 80.8% +13.8 p.p. Blended 66.7% 81.1% +14.4 p.p. RevPAR (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 174 308 77.4% Manachised and franchised hotels 155 234 51.0% Blended 157 242 53.9%





For full year ended December 31, December 31, yoy 2019 2023 change Average daily room rate (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 276 372 34.5% Manachised and franchised hotels 224 290 29.1% Blended 234 299 27.4% Occupancy rate (as a percentage) Leased and owned hotels 87.0% 82.8% -4.1p.p. Manachised and franchised hotels 83.8% 80.8% -2.9p.p. Blended 84.4% 81.1% -3.3p.p. RevPAR (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 240 308 28.1% Manachised and franchised hotels 188 234 24.6% Blended 198 242 22.4%





Same-hotel operational data by class Mature hotels in operation for more than 18 months (excluding hotels under requisition) Number of hotels Same-hotel RevPAR Same-hotel ADR Same-hotel Occupancy As of

December 31,

For the quarter yoy For the quarter yoy For the quarter yoy ended

December 31, change ended

December 31, change ended

December 31, change 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 (p.p.) Economy hotels 3,641 3,641 129 173 34.5 % 184 212 14.9 % 69.8 % 81.7 % +11.9 Leased and owned hotels 318 318 134 209 56.6 % 200 248 24.1 % 66.8 % 84.3 % +17.5 Manachised and franchised hotels 3,323 3,323 128 168 31.3 % 182 206 13.3 % 70.2 % 81.3 % +11.1 Midscale, upper-midscale hotels and others 2,898 2,898 197 283 44.2 % 302 351 16.0 % 65.0 % 80.8 % +15.8 Leased and owned hotels 250 250 223 370 66.0 % 364 445 22.2 % 61.3 % 83.2 % +22.0 Manachised and franchised hotels 2,648 2,648 193 271 40.5 % 294 337 14.4 % 65.5 % 80.5 % +14.9 Total 6,539 6,539 164 230 40.8 % 243 283 16.7 % 67.3 % 81.2 % +13.9





Same-hotel operational data by class Mature hotels in operation for more than 18 months (excluding hotels under requisition) Number of hotels Same-hotel RevPAR Same-hotel ADR Same-hotel Occupancy As of

December 31,

For the year yoy For the year yoy For the year yoy ended

December 31, change ended

December 31, change ended

December 31, change 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 (p.p.) Economy hotels 3,641 3,641 129 186 44.4 % 180 225 25.1 % 71.5 % 82.5 % +11.0 Leased and owned hotels 318 318 135 225 65.9 % 196 266 36.0 % 69.2 % 84.3 % +15.2 Manachised and franchised hotels 3,323 3,323 128 180 41.0 % 178 219 23.2 % 71.8 % 82.2 % +10.4 Midscale, upper-midscale hotels and others 2,898 2,898 198 301 51.9 % 304 369 21.7 % 65.2 % 81.4 % +16.2 Leased and owned hotels 250 250 219 381 74.0 % 365 465 27.5 % 60.1 % 82.0 % +21.9 Manachised and franchised hotels 2,648 2,648 195 288 48.0 % 295 354 20.1 % 66.0 % 81.3 % +15.3 Total 6,539 6,539 163 244 49.4 % 239 298 24.6 % 68.3 % 81.9 % +13.6



Operating Results: Legacy-DH (3)

Number of hotels Number of

rooms Unopened hotels

in pipeline Opened

in Q4 2023

Closed

in Q4 2023

Net added

in Q4 2023

As of

December

31, 2023(4)

As of

December 31,

2023

As of

December 31,

2023

Leased hotels 2 - 2 84 16,303 21 Manachised and franchised hotels - - - 47 10,511 16 Total 2 - 2 131 26,814 37 (3) Legacy-DH refers to DH.

(4) As of December 31, 2023, a total of 2 hotels were temporarily closed due to repair work.





For the quarter ended December 31, September 30, December 31, yoy 2022 2023 2023 change Average daily room rate (in EUR) Leased hotels 114 113 118 3.1% Manachised and franchised hotels 134 116 111 -17.3% Blended 122 114 115 -5.9% Occupancy rate (as a percentage) Leased hotels 60.0% 71.4% 64.7% +4.7 p.p. Manachised and franchised hotels 58.3% 65.5% 62.6% +4.3 p.p. Blended 59.3% 69.0% 63.8% +4.5 p.p. RevPAR (in EUR) Leased hotels 68 81 76 11.2% Manachised and franchised hotels 78 76 69 -11.2% Blended 72 79 73 1.3%





For full year ended December 31, December 31, yoy 2022 2023 change Average daily room rate (in EUR) Leased and owned hotels 110 115 4.6% Manachised and franchised hotels 113 110 -3.2% Blended 111 113 1.4% Occupancy Rate (as a percentage) Leased and owned hotels 56.0% 64.7% +8.7 p.p. Manachised and franchised hotels 56.4% 61.6% +5.1 p.p. Blended 56.2% 63.4% +7.2 p.p. RevPAR (in EUR) Leased and owned hotels 61 74 20.9% Manachised and franchised hotels 64 67 5.6% Blended 62 71 14.5%



Hotel Portfolio by Brand

As of December 31, 2023 Hotels Rooms Unopened hotels in operation in pipeline Economy hotels 4,984 407,657 1,121 HanTing Hotel 3,598 317,647 731 Hi Inn 471 24,431 180 Ni Hao Hotel 269 20,009 177 Elan Hotel 404 21,012 1 Ibis Hotel 226 22,659 17 Zleep Hotels 16 1,899 15 Midscale hotels 3,543 379,614 1,503 Ibis Styles Hotel 105 10,607 24 Starway Hotel 670 55,786 228 JI Hotel 2,116 244,175 936 Orange Hotel 652 69,046 315 Upper midscale hotels 704 98,508 397 Crystal Orange Hotel 183 23,664 119 CitiGO Hotel 35 5,308 4 Manxin Hotel 137 12,678 69 Madison Hotel 90 11,704 64 Mercure Hotel 164 25,803 58 Novotel Hotel 23 5,763 17 IntercityHotel(5) 63 12,219 64 MAXX(6) 9 1,369 2 Upscale hotels 137 21,046 69 Jaz in the City 3 587 1 Joya Hotel 7 1,234 - Blossom House 63 2,791 56 Grand Mercure Hotel 10 2,039 2 Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts(7) 54 14,395 10 Luxury hotels 16 2,360 2 Steigenberger Icon(8) 9 1,847 2 Song Hotels 7 513 - Others 10 3,259 6 Other hotels(9) 10 3,259 6 Total 9,394 912,444 3,098

(5) As of December 31, 2023, 9 operational hotels and 53 pipeline hotels of IntercityHotel were in China.

(6) As of December 31, 2023, 4 operational hotels and 2 pipeline hotels of MAXX were in China.

(7) As of December 31, 2023, 11 operational hotels and 3 pipeline hotels of Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts were in China.

(8) As of December 31, 2023, 3 operational hotels and 1 pipeline hotel of Steigenberger Icon were in China.

(9) Other hotels include other partner hotels and other hotel brands in Yongle Huazhu Hotel & Resort Group (excluding Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts and Blossom House).





Contact Information

Investor Relations

Tel: +86 (21) 6195 9561

Email: ir@hworld.com

https://ir.hworld.com

1 Hotel turnover refers to total transaction value of room and non-room revenue from H World hotels (i.e., leased and operated, manachised and franchised hotels).

2 The conversion of Renminbi (“RMB”) into United States dollars (“US$”) is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB7.0999 on December 29, 2023, as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at http://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/hist/dat00_ch.htm.

