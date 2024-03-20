Global Technologies, Ltd Closes on the Acquisition of GOe3, LLC

Parsippany, NJ, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTC Pink:GTLL), a company with operations in the acquisition and redevelopment of distressed properties, and customer sales management is pleased to announce that on March 15, 2024 the Company closed on the acquisition of GOe3, LLC (“GOe3”).



On March 15, 2024, the Company and GOe3 closed on the proposed Share Exchange Agreement. Effective upon closing, GOe3 became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and GOe3’s President, Bruce Brimacombe, was appointed to the Company’s Board and as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

“The great things needed in the EV industry can never be accomplished by one person, they are achieved by a cohesive team,” said Bruce Brimacombe, President of GOe3. “With the union of GOe3 and Global Technologies, we will find our path to success.”

“To say we are pleased with this acquisition would be an understatement,” said Fredrick Cutcher, Chief Executive Officer of Global Technologies. “We firmly believe that we have aligned ourselves with the right company and the right leadership team.”

The terms of the Share Exchange Agreement between the Company and GOe3 can be found in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 19, 2024.

About GOe3:

GOe3, LLC (“GOe3”) intends on building and operating a network of universal electric vehicle (“EV”) charging stations within 45-75 miles of selected interstate highways across the U.S. GOe3 believes its patent-pending charging station design will be a vital component to the electric vehicle charging station expansion. For further information, please visit the GOe3 website at goe3.com.

About Global Technologies:

Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTC Pink: GTLL) is a publicly traded company with a strong focus on entering new markets including the acquisition and redevelopment of distressed properties and customer sales management. For further information, please visit the Global Technologies' website at globaltechnologiesltd.info.

Contact:

Global Technologies, Ltd

(973) 233-5151

info@globaltechnologiesltd.info

Media Contact GOe3:

Ania Kubicki

ANGLES Communications

Call/Text: 480-277-9245

ania@anglespr.com