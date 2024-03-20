Medical Waste Management Market Size Expected to Reach Around USD 12.34 Billion By 2032, at 6.5% CAGR: Report by Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [115+ Pages Report] According to Polaris Market Research, the global medical waste management market size and share was valued at USD 6.98 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to generate an estimated revenue of USD 12.34 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2032.

Medical waste management refers to the appropriate storage, handling, treatment, transportation, and removal of waste induced by healthcare facilities, research facilities, and other organizations that serve biological or medical practices. It can include any waste produced during an animal or human treatment, diagnosis, or vaccination. This garbage could include potentially dangerous items like sharps, chemicals, radioactive materials, infectious agents, or other medical waste that, if improperly handled, could endanger the environment and public health.

Organizing waste into distinct categories, such as chemical, pathological, infectious, and sharps waste, is essential to efficient medical waste management. The garbage is then gathered, stored, and transported in compliance with particular laws and policies. Therefore, to protect the environment, the general public, and healthcare personnel's health, managing medical waste is essential. As a result, the medical waste management market size is expanding rapidly.

Key Findings from the Report

Rising healthcare activities, increasing waste generation, and greater knowledge of proper disposal techniques have all contributed to the steady growth of the global market of medical waste management.

North America dominated the market, with the largest share of more than 35% in 2023.

The medical waste management market segmentation is mainly based on treatment sites, services, waste generators, type of waste, and region.

Market Key Players

BioMedical Waste Solutions, LLC

Clean Harbors, Inc.

Daniels Sharpsmart, Inc.

REMONDIS SE & Co. KG

Republic Services, Inc

Sharp Compliance, Inc

Stericycle, Inc

Suez environment

Veolia

Waste Management, Inc

Medical Waste Management Market: Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market value in 2024 USD 7.44 Billion Market value in 2032 USD 12.34 Billion CAGR 6.5% from 2024 – 2032 Base year 2023 Historical data 2019-2022 Forecast period 2024-2032

Important Market Developments

Growth Drivers:

The medical waste management market demand is expanding as a result of stricter regulations being implemented globally. Considering the possible risks associated with medical waste, governments and environmental agencies have put in place extensive frameworks to guarantee its transportation, safe collection, treatment, and disposal.

Trends:

Efficient waste management solutions are required due to the increasing generation of waste caused by population growth, medical technological breakthroughs, and the expansion of healthcare infrastructure. Also, the growing demand for sustainable disposal methods is fueled by growing awareness of the effects medical waste has on the environment. Using advanced technologies reduces environmental impact.

Challenges:

Due to the high initial costs associated with establishing modern medical waste treatment facilities, smaller healthcare facilities and waste management firms may find it difficult to compete in the medical waste management market.

Regional Insights

North America: In 2023, North America held the biggest medical waste management market share. Medical waste management is governed by a well-established regulatory system in the region, specifically in the United States and Canada. Furthermore, North America has a state-of-the-art network of hospitals, clinics, diagnostic labs, and research facilities.

Asia Pacific: Due to an expansion in industrial activity and healthcare infrastructure, the Asia Pacific region is rapidly becoming more urbanized and industrialized. The expansion of medical waste management industry growth is attributed to rising healthcare spending and infrastructure investments made by public and private entities in nations like India, China, and Japan.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the medical waste management Market report based on service, treatment site, type of waste, waste generator, and region.

By Service Outlook

Collection, Transport, and Storage Services

Treatment & Disposal Services

Incineration

Autoclaving

Microwaving

Recycling Services

By Treatment Site Outlook

Offsite Treatment

Onsite Treatment

By Type of Waste Outlook

Hazardous Waste

Non-hazardous Waste

Pharmaceutical

Radioactive

Others

By Waste Generator Outlook

Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Centers

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Other Waste Generator

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea, Australia)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

