Harfang Announces Stock Option Grant

MONTREAL, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX-V: HAR) (“Harfang” or the “Company”) announces it has granted an aggregate of 1,300,000 incentive stock options (the “Options”) to certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company. Each Option entitles the holder thereof to purchase one (1) common share of Harfang at a price of $0.15 per common share for a period of ten (10) years, expiring March 20, 2034.



The Options are granted in accordance with the terms of Harfang’s stock option plan.

About Harfang Exploration Inc.

Harfang Exploration Inc. is a well-financed technically driven mineral exploration company with the primary mission to discover ore deposits in Québec and Ontario. The Company is managed by an experienced team of industry professionals with a proven track record of success, controls a portfolio of highly prospective projects and has a strong financial position. Harfang is dedicated to best practices through engagement with all stakeholders and commitment to the environment.

