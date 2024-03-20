Modified Wood Market Size Worth $2.59 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study by Fact.MR reveals that the global modified wood market is forecasted to reach US$ 1.07 billion in 2024. Global demand for modified wood is projected to increase at a CAGR of 9.3% through 2034. The market has exhibited significant growth and transformation in recent years, driven by increasing demand for sustainable and innovative building materials.



Modified wood is characterized by enhanced durability, stability, and resistance to decay. Market expansion is driven by the rising awareness of environmental concerns and a shift towards eco-friendly construction practices. Architects, builders, and consumers alike are increasingly recognizing the benefits of modified wood in terms of longevity and reduced environmental impact.



Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1632

Surge in research and development activities, leading to the introduction of advanced technologies for wood modification, is further diversifying companies’ product offerings. As a result, the global modified wood market is poised for continued growth as it addresses both the demand for sustainable materials and the need for high-performance solutions in the construction sector.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 2.59 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 9.3% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global modified wood market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 9.3% through 2034.

Worldwide sales of modified wood are estimated at US$ 1.07 billion in 2024.

The market is projected to reach US$ 2.59 billion by 2034-end.

The North American market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.5% through 2034.

Modified wood for siding purposes is estimated to account for 31.5% market share in 2024.

East Asia is projected to account for 38.4% share of the global market by 2034.

The market in China has been projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.9% and reach a size of 570.9 million by the end of 2034.



“Growth of the modified wood market is being influenced by environmental concerns and adoption of sustainable practices. Enhanced durability and aesthetic appeal of modified wood are driving its widespread use in siding construction,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Oy Lunawood Ltd.

Accsys Technologies

Hoover Treated Wood Products

Kebony

Stora Enso

Novawood

Lonza

Foreco

Market Competition

Key modified wood manufacturers are Kebony, Stora Enso, Novawood, Lonza, and Foreco. Key companies in the industry are joining forces by merging and acquiring other companies. They are also launching new products to make their position stronger and grab a larger share of the market.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=1632

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the modified wood market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast market statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on process (thermal treatment, acetylation), application (decks, siding, cladding, windows & doors), and end use (residential, commercial, industrial), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Wood and Laminate Flooring Market: The global wood and laminate flooring market is estimated at USD 64.8 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 111.6 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2022-2032.

Massive Wood Slabs Market: North America is expected to be the most dominant region in the global market for Massive Wood Slabs.

Wood Coatings Market: The market for wood coatings is likely to be valued at US$ 17.7 Billion by 2032

About Fact.MR:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog