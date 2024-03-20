Former SONY Music SVP of Merchandising Joins Authentic Heroes Team

SOMERSET, N.J., March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Authentic Holdings, Inc. ( OTC PINK: AHRO ) - Authentic Heroes, a distinctive new merchandising company and a subsidiary of Authentic Holdings, Inc., is pleased to appoint Howard Lau to its Advisory Board. Howard brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Authentic Heroes and its one-of-a-kind patented technology. Howard was formerly the SVP, Head of Sony Music's artist merchandising company known as “The Thread Shop” and built it into a Global merchandising powerhouse where he oversaw all divisions including NIL rights acquisitions and management, design, e-commerce, retail sales, tour merchandising, licensing, and artist relations. In addition, Howard has decades of business and leadership experience in the Music Industry having worked to help secure some of the biggest and most important music and merchandising rights deals in the industry.



Howard Lau stated, "I'm very excited to join Authentic Heroes as I believe we can bring something truly unique to music and sports fans around the world with a talented creative team and unique patented technology. I believe this, combined with synergies of other Authentic Holdings entities encompassing media, music, marketing, and blockchain all under one sphere, creates real opportunities and competitive advantages.”

Chris H Giordano, Chairman and President of Authentic Holdings, Inc., stated, “We are very excited that Howard Lau is joining Authentic Heroes. Howard is an absolute standout in the music merchandise arena and having his advocacy in our opinion is a huge stamp of approval for the Authentic Heroes proposition.

Our patented technology and proprietary process for being able to take just one game worn or stage worn item and turning into a limited-edition series of verifiable and collectible items stored on the Blockchain gives us a true “point of distinction.”

Adding Howard Lau to our leadership team will bring Authentic Heroes the leadership, experience, and knowledge base for creating a notable brand, launching it, and utilizing the correct sales and marketing channels to garner commercial success that will benefit the company and its shareholders going forward.

Combining Howard’s knowledge base with aggressive TV ad campaigns utilizing a footprint of 500 MM homes that our iDreamCTV networks will soon provide will give Authentic Heroes the greatest chance of success of becoming a standout brand in the world of “fan-wear”.

We look forward to a very fruitful and long-term relationship with Howard Lau and also keeping you, our shareholders apprised of our progress going forward.”

Safe Harbor Act

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Authentic Holdings, Inc, its directors, or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements including those relating to the Company's ability to execute its acquisition strategy, and to launch its growth and expansion plans, among others, are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Authentic Holdings, Inc's ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. No information in this press release should be construed in any way whatsoever as an indication of Authentic Holdings, Inc.'s future revenues, financial performance, or stock price. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Authentic Holdings, Inc, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .

Contact:

Chris H Giordano/ President & Chairman: chrisg@ecotek360.com

Paul Serbiak / CEO and Director: pauls@ecotek360.com

Scott Todd/ Director: scottgtodd@gmail.com

Howard Lau/ Advisor: howielau@gmail.com

