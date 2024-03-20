Global Digital Biomarkers Market Outlook Report 2024-2029 Featuring Prominent Vendors - ActiGraph, AliveCor, Amgen, Biogen, and Koneksa Health

Dublin, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Biomarkers Market - Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital biomarkers market was valued at USD 2.49 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $8.59 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 22.86%

The global digital biomarkers market is experiencing rapid growth, revolutionizing the healthcare industry by incorporating technology to collect, analyze, and interpret various digital health data. As vendors strive to develop more accurate and effective digital biomarkers, healthcare professionals gain access to advanced tools for diagnosing and managing multiple medical conditions.

Ultimately, this contributes to improved patient outcomes and a more efficient healthcare system. Data privacy and security have become paramount with the increasing amount of personal health data collected. Companies that can offer robust security measures and maintain the trust of their users will have a competitive edge.

North America dominated the global digital biomarkers market share, accounting for over 46% in 2023. The market in North America is witnessing remarkable growth and innovation, driven by advancements in technology, a growing emphasis on personalized healthcare, and the increasing adoption of wearable devices and digital health solutions.

Factors such as an aging population, increasing healthcare costs, and a shift towards value-based care have driven the adoption of digital biomarkers. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the acceptance of remote monitoring and telehealth, further boosting the industry's growth.

Rise in Digitized Virtual Clinical Research



The rise in digitized virtual clinical research is a significant trend in the global digital biomarkers market, driven by advances in remote monitoring technologies and the need for more efficient, patient-centric clinical trials. This trend allows for greater patient participation and real-world data collection, accelerating the development and validation of digital biomarkers for various healthcare applications.



Increasing Focus on Drug Development Using Digital Biomarkers



The global digital biomarkers market is witnessing a notable trend with an increasing focus on drug development. Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are leveraging digital biomarkers to enhance clinical trials, improve patient recruitment, and expedite the development of new therapies, harnessing the power of real-time data for evidence-based decision-making. This trend represents a significant shift towards more efficient and data-driven drug development processes, benefiting patients and the pharmaceutical industry.



Expanding Applications of Digital Biomarkers in Mental Health



The digital markers are increasingly used to monitor and analyze behavioral patterns, providing valuable insights into stress levels, mood fluctuations, and sleep quality, supporting the proactive management of mental health conditions. This trend reflects the broader shift towards personalized, data-driven mental healthcare.



Growing Collaborations & Partnerships Among Vendors



A prominent trend in the global digital biomarkers market is the increasing number of vendor collaborations and partnerships. These partnerships combine expertise, technologies, and resources, fostering innovation and expanding the application of digital biomarkers across various healthcare sectors, ultimately benefiting patients and healthcare systems.



Rise in Aging Population & Prevalence of Chronic Diseases



The aging population and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases have become pivotal drivers of the market. As the elderly demographic expands and chronic conditions become more widespread, there is a growing need for digital solutions that enable remote monitoring, early detection, and personalized health management, making digital biomarkers an essential component of modern healthcare.



Advancements in Remote Patient Monitoring



Advancements in remote patient monitoring, enabled by digital biomarkers, are revolutionizing healthcare by providing real-time patient data, enhancing early intervention, and optimizing chronic disease management. This technology-driven shift is fueling the growth of the global digital biomarkers market as it offers more personalized, efficient, and cost-effective healthcare solutions.



Growing Culture of Digital Health & Shift Toward Outpatient Care



The growing culture of digital health is fostering a shift toward outpatient care, where patients can monitor and manage their health remotely. This shift is a driving force behind the global digital biomarkers market, as digital biomarkers enable real-time patient monitoring and data-driven healthcare, improving outcomes and reducing the burden on traditional healthcare facilities.



INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT TYPE



The wearables & sensors segment dominated the segmental share in 2023 and is expected to register the highest segmental CAGR in the global digital biomarkers market during the forecast period. Wearable devices include smartwatches, fitness trackers, and other sensor-equipped devices that collect continuous health data, such as heart rate, activity levels, and sleep patterns.

Wearables are a primary source of physiological data, providing insights into various health parameters. They are crucial in remote patient monitoring, clinical trials, and preventive healthcare. Sensors measure biomarkers in bodily fluids, offering insights into various health conditions. They find applications in diagnostics, disease monitoring, and research studies.



Mobile and software applications designed for smartphones and tablets enable users to monitor and manage their health. These systems often incorporate wearable devices and sensors to collect continuous patient vital signs and health status data. They support the management of chronic diseases and post-operative care. They contribute to disease management and wellness initiatives.



INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION



The global digital biomarkers market by application is segmented into cardiology, pulmonology, and neurology. In 2023, cardiology accounted for a significant segmental share of the global market, followed by pulmonology, neurology, and others.

Cardiology has witnessed significant advancements, leading to a better understanding of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and improved diagnostic and treatment options. Digital biomarkers have recently emerged as a revolutionary tool transforming the cardiology landscape. Digital biomarkers are measurable, physiological, behavioral, or molecular data that can be collected and analyzed using digital health technologies. These biomarkers offer new ways to diagnose, monitor, and treat CVDs, ultimately improving patient outcomes and enhancing healthcare efficiency.

INSIGHTS BY CLINICAL PRACTICE



The diagnostic clinical practice segment held the most prominent share of the global digital biomarkers market, accounting for over 34% in 2023.

Diagnostic digital biomarkers are increasingly utilized to identify specific diseases, disorders, or physiological conditions through digital data analysis. This could involve patterns in biometric data, imaging, or other digital health inputs. Monitoring digital biomarkers involves the real-time or periodic assessment of digital data to track changes in health status, disease progression, or treatment response. Wearable devices and continuous monitoring platforms are often used. Predictive digital biomarkers help anticipate specific health events, guiding preventive measures or interventions. Predictive digital biomarkers are valuable in identifying at-risk populations.

INSIGHTS BY END-USERS



The global digital biomarkers market by end-user is segmented into healthcare companies, healthcare providers, and others. The healthcare companies segment held the most significant global market share in 2023.

In the modern era of healthcare, integrating technology and data-driven solutions has revolutionized patient care, disease management, and drug development. Digital biomarkers, a novel concept in the field of healthcare, have gained prominence as a valuable tool for monitoring and diagnosing various medical conditions. Healthcare companies, including pharmaceutical firms and health tech startups, are increasingly recognizing the potential of digital biomarkers to improve patient outcomes and reduce costs. Another significant advantage of digital biomarkers is their potential to reduce healthcare costs. By adopting digital monitoring tools, healthcare companies can decrease the need for frequent in-person visits and hospital admissions.

