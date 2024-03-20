Hill International Names Kshitish V. Nadgauda as Senior Vice President & Managing Director (India)

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. and MUMBAI, India, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International, Inc., delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today the appointment of Kshitish V. Nadgauda as Senior Vice President & Managing Director for India. Hill has supported major infrastructure, commercial, and other projects across India since entering the country in 2009 and considers the region an engine for growth for the foreseeable future. Highlights of Hill’s current assignments in India include providing project management consultancy services for the Thane-Borivali Twin Road Tunnel project, the Orange Gate Twin Road Tunnel project, the Kharghar-Turbhe Road Tunnel project, the New Indianoil R&D Cluster, Mumbai Metro Line 4, the Mass Housing project at Mulund in Mumbai, and the Urban Transformation program in Madhya Pradesh under the flagship Atal Mission. Hill is also providing cost consultancy services for other major projects across the country.



As Managing Director, Mr. Nadgauda will be responsible for executing Hill’s corporate vision and strategy and directing and controlling operations to achieve the company’s goals. Mr. Nadgauda joins Hill with more than 30 years of leadership and project management experience, holding positions of increasing responsibility with international firms and overseeing operational and business development efforts in the United States, Malawi, Oman, and India. He is a Licensed Professional Engineer in the State of New York and holds a Master of Science Degree in Civil Engineering from Columbia University, New York, and a Bachelor’s in Civil Engineering from the University of Pune, India.

“We are delighted to have Kshitish on board to head our India operations. He brings with him a vast experience of multiple jurisdictions globally and in-depth knowledge and expertise,” says Waleed Abdel Fattah, Hill Regional President for the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. “India is a strategic market for Hill where we plan to grow our business significantly. Our target area for project and construction management services is the infrastructure sector, which is rapidly expanding to keep pace with the needs of a growing population and the need to move people faster and cost efficiently.”

Hill CEO Raouf Ghali added, “India is a key market for Hill, and the addition of a leader of Kshitish’s caliber and experience positions us to support the country’s growth across multiple sectors. Under his guidance, we expect to see many more major awards in the years to come.”

Hill International, with more than 3,400 professionals in over 100 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, advisory, facilities management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as one of the largest construction management firms in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.

Hill is exclusively a program, project, and construction management provider, meaning we have one focus as a company: protecting client interests. Free of any potential conflicts, our entire business is geared towards helping clients achieve their desired outcomes. We are dedicated to exceeding expectations throughout the entire construction project lifecycle and adapt to the needs of each assignment to develop tailored approaches and solutions to meet those needs.

Hill is a proud member of the Global Infrastructure Solutions, Inc. family of companies. Learn more about GISI at www.gisi.com.

