Sportradar Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Delivered record results, growing revenue 20% and Adjusted EBITDA 33% for fiscal 2023

Targeting strong outlook in 2024 of at least 20% growth in revenue and Adjusted EBITDA

Authorizes $200 million Share Repurchase Program

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) (“Sportradar” or the “Company”), a leading global sports technology Company focused on creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

Carsten Koerl, Chief Executive Officer of Sportradar, said: “2023 was another dynamic and successful year for the Company delivering our 3rd consecutive year of more than 20% revenue growth, improved profitability, and margin expansion. We are pleased with our growth momentum, fueled by our best-in-class content portfolio, innovative product roadmap and technology capabilities. For 2024, we plan to continue to scale our business globally, targeting at least 20% growth in revenue and adjusted EBITDA. Given our market leadership and confidence in the long-term profitability and cashflow outlook for the Company, we have authorized a $200 million share buyback program. We remain laser focused on disciplined execution of our growth strategy and delivering tremendous value for our clients and our shareholders.”

Full Year 2023 and Recent Highlights, Annual Outlook

Revenue for the full year of 2023 increased 20% to €877.6 million compared with the prior year, driven by 20% growth from Rest of World Betting and 30% growth from the U.S. Full year revenue was at the upper end of the Company’s 2023 annual outlook range of €870.0 million to €880.0 million.

Total profit from continuing operations for the full year 2023 was €34.6 million compared with €10.5 million for the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA 1 for the full year of 2023 increased 33% to €166.8 million compared with the prior year and was at the upper end of the Company’s 2023 annual outlook range of €162.0 to €167.0 million.

for the full year of 2023 increased 33% to €166.8 million compared with the prior year and was at the upper end of the Company’s 2023 annual outlook range of €162.0 to €167.0 million. Total Profit from continuing operations, as a percentage of revenue, for the full year 2023 was 4% compared with 1% for the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin 1 for 2023 increased over 177 bps to 19% compared to 2022, primarily driven by strong operating leverage from sport rights and personnel costs.

for 2023 increased over 177 bps to 19% compared to 2022, primarily driven by strong operating leverage from sport rights and personnel costs. Cash and cash equivalents grew to €277.2 million as of December 31, 2023, and total liquidity available for use on December 31, 2023, including undrawn credit facilities was €497.2 million.

Authorized a $200 million share buyback program given the confidence in the long-term outlook and ability to generate significant excess capital going forward.

The Company reiterated that it expects to deliver at least 20% year-over-year growth in revenue and Adjusted EBITDA1 in fiscal 2024. Please see the "Annual Financial Outlook" section of this press release for further details.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 increased 22% to €252.6 million compared with the fourth quarter of 2022 with growth across all segments.

Total Profit from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2023 was €23.2 million compared to a loss of €33.3 million for the same quarter last year. The Company’s Adjusted EBITDA 1 for the same period increased 13% to €39.5 million compared with the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to strong revenue growth.

for the same period increased 13% to €39.5 million compared with the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to strong revenue growth. Total Profit from continuing operations, as a percentage of revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 9% compared with (16%) for the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin 1 was 16% in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with 17% in the prior year period.

was 16% in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with 17% in the prior year period. The Company’s customer Net Retention Rate 1 (NRR) was 111% in the fourth quarter of 2023, demonstrating the Company’s strength in cross selling and upselling to its clients.

(NRR) was 111% in the fourth quarter of 2023, demonstrating the Company’s strength in cross selling and upselling to its clients. As of December 31, 2023, Sportradar had total liquidity of €497.2 million including cash and cash equivalents of €277.2 million and an undrawn credit facility of €220.0 million.

Key Financial and Operating Metrics Q4 Q4 Change FY FY Change In millions, in Euros € 2023 2022 % 2023 2022 % Revenue 252.6 206.3 22 % 877.6 730.2 20 % Profit (loss) for the period from continuing operations 23.2 (33.3 ) 170 % 34.6 10.5 230 % Profit (loss) for the period from continuing operations as a percentage of revenue 9 % (16 )% +2,530 bps 4 % 1 % +251 bps Adjusted EBITDA1 39.5 35.1 13 % 166.8 125.8 33 % Adjusted EBITDA margin1 16 % 17 % -136 bps 19 % 17 % +177 bps Net Retention Rate1 111 % 119 % -717 bps 111 % 119 % -717 bps

Recent Company Highlights

Sportradar launched a landmark product suite, ATP Service+, as a result of the Company winning the ATP global betting and media data rights. Sportradar and ATP are now working together to drive the commercial growth of tennis and enhance fan engagement.

Sportradar entered into agreements with NASCAR, the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) and Bundesliga, Germany’s premiere soccer league, for exclusive global data rights.

Sportradar extended agreements with BetMGM and Caesars Sportsbook for official NBA data. For the first time, Sportradar will provide these sportsbooks with products and services that leverage NBA optical tracking data as a result of its exclusive partnership with the NBA. This will enable sportsbooks to grow their proposition markets, same-game parlays, as well as in-play betting markets.

Sportradar was selected by the Taiwan Sports Lottery Company, Ltd. to power its Sports Lottery with a customized omnichannel sportsbook and player management solution. As part of a consortium, Sportradar will operate the Sports Lottery through 2033 using the Company’s ORAKO end-to-end sportsbook and player account management system.

Alpha Odds, Sportradar’s automated odds recalculation tool, launched delivering an average profit increase of 10% for clients in 2023.

FanID, which connects rights holders and brands with sports fans launched as the first solution in the market with a data clean room to tackle the demise of third-party cookies.

Sportradar received several industry recognitions, including Best Live Streaming Supplier at EGR B2B Awards 2023, Marketing & Services Provider of the Year at SBC Awards 2023 and Sports Betting Provider of the Year at Sigma Asia Awards 2023. Additionally, Sportradar was included on Business Insider’s “Leaders in AI 100” list.

Segment Information

RoW Betting



Segment revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 increased by 25% to €132.0 million compared with the fourth quarter of 2022. Growth was driven primarily by increased sales of the Company’s MBS solution, which grew 48% year over-year-as sports outcomes normalized and the contribution from the Taiwanese Sports Lottery Company. Our Live Odds Services also grew 21%.

Segment Adjusted EBITDA1 in the fourth quarter of 2023 increased by 19% to €55.0 million compared with the fourth quarter of 2022. Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin1 decreased to 42% compared with the fourth quarter of 2022 mainly due to higher operating costs.

RoW Audiovisual (AV)



Segment revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 increased by 20% to €50.0 million compared with the fourth quarter of 2022. Revenue growth was driven by the addition of new CONMEBOL and NBA rights and uplift to services to existing and new clients.

Segment Adjusted EBITDA1 in the fourth quarter of 2023 was €11.2 million. Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin1 decreased to 22% from 28% compared with the fourth quarter of 2022 mainly due to increased sport right costs.

United States



Segment revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 increased by 28% to €52.7 million compared with the fourth quarter of 2022. Results were primarily driven by strong market performance, including initial contributions from our NBA deal and the uplift from selling additional services to new and existing clients.

Segment Adjusted EBITDA1 in the fourth quarter of 2023 was a loss of €1.5 million compared with a profit of €4.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 due to the step-up costs of the new NBA deal. Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin12was (3%) compared with 11% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Costs and Expenses

Purchased services and licenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 increased by €9.5 million to €57.8 million compared with the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting one-time set up costs for the Taiwan Lottery deal and higher investments in external development and product delivery costs. Of the total purchased services and licenses, approximately €9.8 million was expensed sport rights.

Personnel expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 increased 10% to €88.8 million, compared with the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase was driven by increased headcount and costs related to the Company's strategic re-alignment initiatives.

Other Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased 30% to €24.4 million compared with the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily driven by non-recurring litigation costs that occurred in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Total sport rights costs in the fourth quarter of 2023 increased by 51% to €75.1 million compared with the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily a result of the new NBA deal.

The tables below show the information related to each reportable segment for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2023, and 2022.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 in €'000 RoW Betting RoW Betting AV United States Total reportable segments All other segments Total Segment revenue 132,007 50,042 52,739 234,788 17,798 252,586 Segment Adjusted EBITDA 55,037 11,156 (1,532 ) 64,661 1,957 66,618 Unallocated corporate expenses2 (27,077 ) Adjusted EBITDA1 39,541 Adjusted EBITDA margin1 42 % 22 % (3 %) 28 % 11 % 16 %





Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 in €'000 RoW Betting RoW Betting AV United States Total reportable segments All other segments Total Segment revenue 105,923 41,768 41,153 188,844 17,444 206,288 Segment Adjusted EBITDA 46,282 11,883 4,333 62,498 (881 ) 61,617 Unallocated corporate expenses2 (26,508 ) Adjusted EBITDA1 35,109 Adjusted EBITDA margin1 44 % 28 % 11 % 33 % (5 %) 17 %





Year Ended December 31, 2023 in €'000 RoW Betting RoW Betting AV United States Total reportable segments All other segments Total Segment revenue 466,823 182,196 165,512 814,531 63,090 877,621 Segment Adjusted EBITDA 209,562 52,211 18,893 280,666 (6,328 ) 274,338 Unallocated corporate expenses2 (107,538 ) Adjusted EBITDA1 166,800 Adjusted EBITDA margin1 45 % 29 % 11 % 34 % (10 %) 19 %





Year Ended December 31, 2022 in €'000 RoW Betting RoW Betting AV United States Total reportable segments All other segments Total Segment revenue 389,092 160,522 127,442 677,056 53,132 730,188 Segment Adjusted EBITDA 182,439 46,494 (4,141 ) 224,792 (13,348 ) 211,444 Unallocated corporate expenses2 (85,598 ) Adjusted EBITDA1 125,846 Adjusted EBITDA margin1 47 % 29 % (3 %) 33 % (25 %) 17 %

2 Unallocated corporate expenses primarily consist of salaries and wages for management, legal, human resources, finance, office, technology and other costs not allocated to the segments.



Share Buyback Program

The Board of Directors has approved a $200 million share buyback program given the strong business fundamentals and confidence in the long-term profitability and cash flow outlook. The Company anticipates commencing purchases under the program when the next trading window opens, which is following the reporting of its Q1 2024 earnings results.





2024 Annual Financial Outlook

Sportradar is targeting fiscal 2024 outlook for revenue and Adjusted EBITDA1 as follows:

Revenue of at least €1,050 million, representing year-on-year growth of at least 20%.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of at least €200 million, representing year-on-year growth of at least 20%.

of at least €200 million, representing year-on-year growth of at least 20%. Adjusted EBITDA margin 1 of approximately 19%.

of approximately 19%. Guidance assumes a Euro to USD exchange rate of 1.07.

SPORTRADAR GROUP AG

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Expressed in thousands of Euros)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Continuing operations Revenue 252,586 206,288 877,621 730,188 Purchased services and licenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) (57,836 ) (48,385 ) (205,876 ) (175,997 ) Internally-developed software cost capitalized 8,636 4,605 28,301 17,730 Personnel expenses (88,808 ) (81,010 ) (326,031 ) (265,984 ) Other operating expenses (24,443 ) (34,916 ) (89,443 ) (95,891 ) Depreciation and amortization (78,210 ) (51,481 ) (206,362 ) (184,813 ) Impairment (loss) income on trade receivables, contract assets and other financial assets (1,652 ) 255 (6,179 ) (1,552 ) Remeasurement of previously held equity-accounted investee - - - 7,698 Share of loss of equity-accounted investees - (2,818 ) (3,699 ) (4,082 ) Gain (Loss) related to disposal of equity-accounted investee 14 - (13,604 ) - Impairment loss on goodwill and intangible assets - - (9,854 ) - Foreign currency gains (losses), net 26,919 (13,168 ) 23,205 26,690 Finance income 3,067 2,535 12,848 5,250 Finance costs (16,059 ) (12,001 ) (33,731 ) (41,447 ) Net income (loss) before tax 24,214 (30,096 ) 47,196 17,790 Income tax expense (1,027 ) (3,187 ) (12,551 ) (7,299 ) Profit (loss) for the period from continuing operations 23,187 (33,283 ) 34,645 10,491 Discontinued operations Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (300 ) - (751 ) - Profit (loss) for the period 22,887 (33,283 ) 33,894 10,491 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or (loss) Remeasurement of defined benefit liability (786 ) 741 (874 ) 2,192 Related deferred tax expense (benefit) 119 (123 ) 130 (333 ) (667 ) 618 (744 ) 1,859 Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or (loss) Foreign currency translation adjustment attributable to the owners of the Company (6,716 ) (13,183 ) (3,654 ) 1,989 Foreign currency translation adjustment attributable to non-controlling interests (20 ) (21 ) (37 ) 10 (6,736 ) (13,204 ) (3,691 ) 1,999 Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period, net of tax (7,403 ) (12,586 ) (4,435 ) 3,858 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 15,484 (45,869 ) 29,459 14,349 Profit (loss) attributable to: Owners of the Company 23,409 (32,745 ) 34,655 10,891 Non-controlling interests (522 ) (538 ) (761 ) (400 ) 22,887 (33,283 ) 33,894 10,491 Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Owners of the Company 16,027 (45,310 ) 30,257 14,739 Non-controlling interests (543 ) (559 ) (798 ) (390 ) 15,484 (45,869 ) 29,459 14,349 Profit (loss) for the period per Class A shares attributable to owners of the Company Basic 0.08 (0.11 ) 0.12 0.04 Diluted 0.07 (0.10 ) 0.11 0.03 Profit (loss) for the period per Class B shares attributable to owners of the Company Basic 0.01 (0.01 ) 0.01 0.00 Diluted 0.01 (0.01 ) 0.01 0.00 Weighted-average number of shares (in thousands) Weighted-average number of Class A shares (basic) 209,822 206,534 207,517 206,548 Weighted-average number of Class A shares (diluted) 228,050 221,923 226,646 222,167 Weighted-average number of Class B shares (basic and diluted) 903,671 903,671 903,671 903,671





SPORTRADAR GROUP AG

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Expressed in thousands of Euros)

December 31, December 31, Assets 2023 2022 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 277,174 243,757 Trade receivables 71,246 63,412 Contract assets 60,869 50,482 Other assets and prepayments 33,252 42,913 Income tax receivables 6,527 1,631 449,068 402,195 Non-current assets Property and equipment 72,762 37,887 Intangible assets and goodwill 1,697,331 843,632 Equity-accounted investee - 33,888 Other financial assets and other non-current assets 11,806 44,445 Deferred tax assets 16,383 27,014 1,798,282 986,866 Total assets 2,247,350 1,389,061 Current liabilities Loans and borrowings 9,586 7,361 Trade payables 259,667 204,994 Other liabilities 55,724 65,268 Contract liabilities 26,595 23,172 Income tax liabilities 4,542 8,693 356,114 309,488 Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 40,559 15,484 Trade payables 908,499 264,665 Contract liabilities 39,526 5,252 Other non-current liabilities 8,500 10,695 Deferred tax liabilities 21,315 26,048 1,018,399 322,144 Total liabilities 1,374,513 631,632 Ordinary shares 27,421 27,323 Treasury shares (2,322 ) (2,705 ) Additional paid-in capital 653,840 590,191 Retained earnings 173,629 117,155 Other reserves 15,226 19,624 Equity attributable to owners of the Company 867,794 751,588 Non-controlling interest 5,043 5,841 Total equity 872,837 757,429 Total liabilities and equity 2,247,350 1,389,061





SPORTRADAR GROUP AG

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Expressed in thousands of Euros)

Years ended December 31, 2023 2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Profit for the year................................................................................................................................................ 33,894 10,491 Adjustments to reconcile profit for the year to net cash provided by operating activities: Income tax expense............................................................................................................................................. 12,551 7,299 Interest income................................................................................................................................................... (7,683 ) (5,250 ) Interest expense.................................................................................................................................................. 31,451 40,036 Impairment income on financial assets................................................................................................................ — (5 ) Remeasurement of previously held equity-accounted investee — (7,698 ) Other financial expenses (income)....................................................................................................................... (2,885 ) 1,411 Foreign currency gains, net.................................................................................................................................. (23,205 ) (26,690 ) Amortization and impairment of intangible assets................................................................................................ 201,620 172,831 Depreciation of property and equipment............................................................................................................ 14,596 11,982 Equity-settled share-based payments................................................................................................................... 41,177 28,299 Share of loss of equity-accounted investees......................................................................................................... 3,699 4,082 Loss on disposal of equity-accounted investee 13,604 — Other................................................................................................................................................................... (3,790 ) (3,178 ) Cash flow from operating activities before working capital changes, interest and income taxes......................... 315,029 233,610 Increase in trade receivables, contract assets, other assets and prepayments...................................................... (16,100 ) (53,519 ) Increase (Decrease) in trade and other payables, contract and other liabilities................................................... (1,477 ) 32,159 Changes in working capital................................................................................................................................... (17,577 ) (21,360 ) Interest paid........................................................................................................................................................ (30,528 ) (33,591 ) Interest received................................................................................................................................................. 7,677 5,091 Income taxes paid................................................................................................................................................ (15,956 ) (15,673 ) Net cash from operating activities....................................................................................................................... 258,645 168,077 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of intangible assets ............................................................................................................................ (185,493 ) (154,266 ) Acquisition of property and equipment............................................................................................................... (14,786 ) (8,288 ) Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired.................................................................................................. (12,844 ) (56,245 ) Acquisition of financial assets............................................................................................................................... (3,716 ) — Proceeds from disposal of equity-accounted investee 15,172 — Proceeds from disposal of subsidiaries 778 — Proceeds from sale of intangible assets 154 — Contribution to equity-accounted investee......................................................................................................... - (27,873 ) Collection of loans receivable.............................................................................................................................. 41 208 Issuance of loans receivable................................................................................................................................. (935 ) — Collection of deposits.......................................................................................................................................... 623 — Payment of deposits............................................................................................................................................. (1,084 ) (103 ) Net cash used in investing activities..................................................................................................................... (202,090 ) (246,567 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Payment of lease liabilities .................................................................................................................................. (7,983 ) (5,958 ) Principal payments on bank debt......................................................................................................................... (620 ) (420,685 ) Purchase of treasury shares.................................................................................................................................. (9,022 ) (3,837 ) Acquisition of non-controlling interests ............................................................................................................... — (28,245 ) Transaction costs related to borrowings............................................................................................................... — (1,100 ) Change in bank overdrafts.................................................................................................................................... (7 ) (23 ) Net cash used in from financing activities............................................................................................................ (17,632 ) (459,848 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents........................................................................................... 38,923 (538,338 ) Cash and cash equivalents as of January 1,........................................................................................................... 243,757 742,773 Effects of movements in exchange rates............................................................................................................... (5,506 ) 39,322 Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31,.................................................................................................... 277,174 243,757





The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS financial performance measure, which is profit (loss) for the period from continuing operations:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended

December 31, in €'000 2023 2022 2023 2022 Profit (loss) for the period from continuing operations 23,187 (33,283 ) 34,645 10,491 Finance income (3,067 ) (2,535 ) (12,848 ) (5,250 ) Finance costs 16,059 12,001 33,731 41,447 Depreciation and amortization 78,210 51,481 206,362 184,813 Amortization of sport rights (65,331 ) (39,407 ) (160,017 ) (140,200 ) Foreign currency (gains) loss, net (26,919 ) 13,168 (23,205 ) (26,690 ) Share based compensation 8,283 8,602 39,712 28,637 Management restructuring costs 8,005 5,528 8,005 5,528 Litigation costs - 12,899 - 19,045 Loss (gain) related to equity-accounted investee1 (14 ) 2,818 17,303 3,985 Impairment loss on goodwill and intangible assets - - 9,854 - Impairment loss (gain) on other financial assets - (163 ) 202 (5 ) Remeasurement of previously held equity-accounted investee - - - (7,698 ) Professional fees for SOX and ERP implementations 101 813 505 4,298 One-time charitable donation for Ukrainian relief activities - - - 146 Income tax expense 1,027 3,187 12,551 7,299 Adjusted EBITDA 39,541 35,109 166,800 125,846

1 Losses for the year ended December 31, 2023 are comprised of €3.7 million share of loss in SportTech AG and €13.6 million loss on disposal of investment in SportTech AG.

The most directly comparable IFRS measure of Adjusted EBITDA margin is profit (loss) for the period from continuing operations as a percentage of revenue as disclosed below:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, in €’000 2023 2022 2023 2022 Profit (loss) for the period from continuing operations 23,187 (33,283 ) 34,645 10,491 Revenue 252,586 206,288 877,621 730,188 Profit (loss) for the period from continuing operations as a percentage of revenue 9 % (16 %) 4 % 1 %









1 Non-IFRS financial measure or operating metric; see “Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Operating Metric” and accompanying tables for further explanations and reconciliations of non-IFRS measures to IFRS measures.







