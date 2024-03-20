Global Covid-19 Diagnostic Market Analysis Report 2024: A New Large and Sustainable Market for Covid Related Diagnostics is Emerging

Dublin, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Covid-19 Diagnostic Market Forecast by Technology, Product, Channel and Country with Executive and Consultant Guides" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pandemic may be ending but Covid-19 is here to stay.

This is still a dynamic market as multiple competitors are vying for the very lucrative future for respiratory diagnostics.

New variants and the situation in China have changed the pandemic outlook. And we have changed ours. Get the revised outlook based on the latest data. A new dynamic market is emerging for Covid-19 based diagnostics. Testing is moving into physicians' offices and even into the home. Saliva tests? Handheld multiplex testers? Home-based testing sticks? And what about the Workplace market where safety is paramount? And what happens to the large laboratory capacity that was built up to handle a pandemic now in decline? Learn all about these changing markets in the publisher's latest report.

Revenue, technology, products and channels. They are all looked at in this complete report that provides detailed breakdowns by country and regions. Get on top of the situation quickly with the publisher's Market Guides and Situation Analysis.

The research makes you the expert in your organization. Get the publisher's research team working for you by ordering this comprehensive report. Your credit card order sends the report to your inbox instantly. Check all your licensing options but don't worry, your order is available as a credit if you wish to upgrade to more information. As always, assistance, and additional specific data, is provided without additional charges.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Strategic Situation Analysis

1.2 Guidance for Executives

1.3 COVID-19. Guidance for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 What are Pandemics?

2.2 The Role of Zoonosis

2.3 Market Definition

2.4 Methodology

2.5 Historical Perspective on Pandemics

3 The Pandemic Overview

3.1 What is a Virus?

3.1.1 Is a Virus Alive?

3.1.2 Viral Structure

3.1.3 The Viral Genome

3.1.4 Viral Mutation

3.2 The Coronavirus

3.2.1 Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS)

3.2.2 Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS)

3.2.3 COVID-19. The SARS CoV 2 Virus.

3.2.3.1 Signs and symptoms

3.2.3.2 Transmission

3.2.3.3 Diagnosis

3.2.3.4 Prevention

3.2.3.5 Management

3.2.3.6 Prognosis

3.2.3.7 A Note on Global Statistics Reporting

3.3 Pandemic Diagnostics

3.3.1 Risk Management - Spark and Spread

3.3.2 Dx Technology - Nucleic Acid Based

3.3.3 Dx Technology - Immunoassay

3.3.4 Time to Market and Preparedness Issues

4 Industry Structure

4.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

4.1.1 Academic Research Lab

4.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

4.1.3 Instrumentation Supplier

4.1.4 Chemical/Reagent Supplier

4.1.5 Pathology Supplier

4.1.6 Independent Clinical Laboratory

4.1.7 Public National/regional Laboratory

4.1.8 Hospital Laboratory

4.1.9 Physicians Office Lab (POLS)

4.1.10 Audit Body

4.1.11 Certification Body

5 Diagnostic Company Profiles

5.1 Abacus Diagnostica

5.2 Abbott Laboratories

5.3 Accel Diagnostics

5.4 Accelerate Diagnostics

5.5 Access Bio

5.6 ADT Biotech

5.7 Advanced Biological Laboratories

5.8 Agilent/Dako

5.9 Altona Diagnostics

5.10 Alveo Technologies

5.11 Anatolia Geneworks

5.12 Anitoa

5.13 Antelope Dx

5.14 Applied BioCode

5.15 Applied DNA Sciences

5.16 Assurance Scientific Laboratories

5.17 Aureum Diagnostics

5.18 Aurora Biomed

5.19 Aus Diagnostics

5.20 Autobio Diagnostics

5.21 Baebies

5.22 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

5.23 Becton, Dickinson and Company

5.24 BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

5.25 BillionToOne

5.26 Binx Health

5.27 Biocartis

5.28 Biodesix Inc.

5.29 BioFire Diagnostics (bioMerieux)

5.30 Biolidics Ltd

5.31 bioMerieux Diagnostics

5.32 Bioneer Corporation

5.33 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

5.34 Bio-Reference Laboratories

5.35 Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH

5.36 Celemics

5.37 Cepheid (Danaher)

5.38 Chembio

5.39 Co Diagnostics

5.40 Color Genomics

5.41 CTK Biotech

5.42 Cue Health

5.43 Curetis N.V. / Curetis GmbH

5.44 Detect

5.45 Diagenode Diagnostics

5.46 Diasorin S.p.A.

5.47 Domus Diagnostics

5.48 Element Biosciences

5.49 Ellume

5.50 Enzo Biochem

5.51 Everywell

5.52 Fluxergy

5.53 Fujirebio

5.54 Fulgent Genetics

5.55 Fusion Genomics.

5.56 Fyr Diagnostics

5.57 Genedrive

5.58 Genetic Signatures

5.59 GenMark Dx (Roche)

5.60 Genomadix

5.61 Gold Standard Diagnostics

5.62 Hibergene Diagnostics

5.63 Hologic

5.64 Illumina

5.65 Immunexpress

5.66 Inflammatix

5.67 Janssen Diagnostics

5.68 Karius

5.69 Laboratory Corporation of America

5.70 Letsgetchecked

5.71 Lexagene

5.72 LightDeck Diagnostics

5.73 Luminex (DiaSorin)

5.74 LumiraDx

5.75 Mammoth Biosciences

5.76 Mayo Clinic Laboratories

5.77 Mbio Diagnostics

5.78 Meridian Bioscience

5.79 Mesa Biotech (Thermo Fisher)

5.80 Mesa Laboratories, Inc.

5.81 MicroGem

5.82 Minute Molecular

5.83 Mobidiag (Hologic)

5.84 Molbio Diagnostics

5.85 NanoDx

5.86 Nanomix

5.87 Novacyt

5.88 OnsiteGene

5.89 OraSure Technologies

5.90 Oxford Nanopore Technologies

5.91 Perkin Elmer

5.92 Prenetics

5.93 Primerdesign (Novacyt)

5.94 Prominex

5.95 Qiagen

5.96 QuantuMDx

5.97 Quest Diagnostics

5.98 QuidelOrtho

5.99 Randox Toxicology

5.100 Salignostics

5.101 Scope Fluidics

5.102 SD Biosensor

5.103 Seegene

5.104 Sense Biodetection

5.105 Sherlock Biosciences

5.106 Siemens Healthineers

5.107 Singular Genomics

5.108 SomaLogic

5.109 Sona Nanotech

5.110 SpeeDx

5.111 Talis Biomedical

5.112 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

5.113 Ultima Genomics

5.114 Vela Diagnostics

5.115 Veredus Laboratories

5.116 Vircell

5.117 Visby Medical

5.118 YD Diagnostics

5.119 Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech

6 Covid-19 Diagnostics Recent Developments

6.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

6.1.1 Importance of These Developments

6.1.2 How to Use This Section

6.2 CTK Biotech Gets EAU for At-Home COVID Antigen Test

6.3 FDA Grants EAU for Premier Medical At-Home COVID Assay

6.4 QuidelOrtho Seeks Home Testing Contract

6.5 Aptitude Medical Gets EUA for Over-the-Counter COVID Saliva MDx

6.6 Siemens Healthineers Gains CE Marks for Seasonal Viral Assays

6.7 NanoDx Prepares for POC Platform Commercialization With TBI, COVID Tests

6.8 North American Dx Recalls Covid Rapid Antigen Tests

6.9 Domus Dx to Launch OC Diagnostics Test System

6.10 Becton Dickinson, ReturnSafe Collaborate on COVID-19 Testing

6.11 Mammoth Biosciences High-Throughput CRISPR-Based COVID Test Gets FDA EUA 238

6.12 At-Home COVID Test Coverage

6.13 LuminUltra Wins 500-Site CDC Wastewater Testing Contract

6.14 Sense Biodetection to Debut Instrument-Free Point-of-Care MDx

6.15 Tests Called Back

6.16 Cepheid Obtains CE Mark for Expanded Combo COVID Test

6.17 CRISPR Tests for SARS-CoV-2 Using Saliva Samples

6.18 CVS Limits Purchases of Rapid Covid-19 Tests

6.19 Illumina, COVID-19 Surveillance Continue to Boost Business

6.20 LetsGetChecked Closes $150M Funding Round

6.21 Novacyt Gets CE Mark for Multigene SARS-CoV-2 Test, Launches RUO Variant Assay

6.22 Abbott Sees Sharp Decline in COVID-19 Test Revenue

6.23 Phosphorus Diagnostics Gets EUA for DTC C19 Test, Sample Collection Kit

6.24 NY Times Explores Multiplex Testing

6.25 Hologic Banking on MDx Acquisitions

6.26 Demand for Cepheid SARS-CoV-2 Point-of-Care Tests to Continue Through 2022

6.27 DiaSorin Acquires Luminex to Broaden MDx Portfolio, Expand US Presence

6.28 LumiraDx to Go Public Through SPAC

6.29 Eurofins Test Helps to ID Mutations

6.30 Roche Sees Growing Opportunities for Diagnostics

6.31 Roche to Acquire GenMark Diagnostics for $1.8B

6.32 Fulgent Genetics s to Use COVID-19 Testing Gains to Grow Clinical Sequencing

6.33 LexaGene Syndromic Panel Platform Lets Labs Customize Targets

6.34 FDA Grants EUAs for DTC Sample Collection Kit, Two Molecular Tests

6.35 At-Home Infectious Disease Test Developer Lucira Health Goes Public

7 The Global Market for COVID-19 Diagnostics

7.1 Global Market Overview by Country

7.2 Global Market by Technology - Overview

7.3 Global Market by Product - Overview

7.4 Global Market by Channel - Overview

8 Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Markets - By Technology

8.1 PCR

8.2 PCR Multiplex

8.3 Sequencing

8.4 Antibody

8.5 Antigen

9 Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Markets - By Product

9.1 Instruments

9.2 Reagents & Kits

9.3 Extraction

9.4 Collection

10 Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Markets - By Channel

10.1 Public

10.2 Hospital

10.3 Clinic

10.4 Workplace

10.5 DTC/OTC

10.6 Wastewater

11 Appendix

11.1 U.S., Europe, Asia Approved COVID-19 Assays

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/raf78d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.