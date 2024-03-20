Elys BMG Group Announces Grand Opening Event For Grand Central’s H Street Sportsbook in Washington, DC.

NEW YORK, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elys BMG Group, Inc. (“Elys” or the “Company”) (OTC: ELYS), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, today announces that the Grand Central H-Street Sportsbook (“Grand Central”) will host its grand opening at 625-D H Street NE in Washington, D.C., on March 21, 2024. The grand opening begins at 10 A.M. EST with an invitational event with media and government officials, followed by the general opening of wagering windows and kiosks at 11:30 A.M. EST.

“Grand Central is proud to partner with Elys on our second location together,” said Brian Vasile, owner of Grand Central. “We are grateful to the OLG, District Council, and Mayor’s Office for their visionary leadership in creating room for small businesses to thrive in the dynamic sports betting market.”

“We are excited to extend our collaboration with Grand Central to launch their second joint venture site,” said Mike Ciavarella, CEO of Elys. “This is more than just a business expansion; it’s a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional services and creating unforgettable experiences for our patrons and partners. We are eager to immerse ourselves in the rich tapestry of the D.C. community and to have a positive impact on the evolution of the District’s sports betting landscape while fostering initiatives of small and local business builders like Brian.”

Alongside its sportsbook, Grand Central H-Street offers patrons fresh desserts by Tissy Sweets Bakery & Cafe, assorted snacks, and non-alcoholic beverages.

About Elys BMG Group, Inc.

Elys BMG Group, Inc. is a global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide. Elys offers its clients a full suite of omnichannel leisure gaming products and services, such as online sports betting, e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and online slots on a B2C basis in Italy and has B2B operations in three states as well as the District of Columbia in the U.S. market. The Company provides sports betting software, online casino software, services for commercial and tribal casinos, retail betting establishments, and franchise distribution networks.

Elys' vision is to become a global leader in the gaming industry through the development of pioneering and innovative online casino and sportsbook software. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.elysgame.com.

Investors may also find us on Twitter @ELYS_BMG; Instagram @elys_BMG; LinkedIn Elys_BMG; YouTube @Elys_BMG; and on Facebook @ElysBMG.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project,” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding Elys. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and its subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including subsequent periodic reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Beatriz Oni

Account Communications Manager

561-838-3325

i.relations@elysgame.com



