CSS Commerce Partners with Bridgeline to Offer B2X AI-Powered Search

WOBURN, Mass., March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider of marketing software, and CSS Commerce are partnering to introduce HawkSearch’s AI-powered SmartSearch with advanced eCommerce consulting expertise to hundreds BigCommerce and Magento customers such as Black Diamond and Berlin Packaging.

CSS Commerce specializes in software integration and the implementation of ecommerce ecosystems at highly complex technical and proprietary IP companies in the pharmaceutical, sporting goods, mechanical and electrical space. HawkSearch delivers the AI-powered search for leading distributors including Misumi USA, Packard, and Kirby Risk.

CSS Commerce, an expert in on-page search, will partner with HawkSearch for a superior experience and technology for its customers. CSS’ Head of Search, Erick Rojas, is ‘excited to bring the strong features of HawkSearch to our customers. Image recognition and a proprietary AI solution are big additions to our capabilities.



Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital, stated, "Our partnership with CSS Commerce is a key step in our strategy to revolutionize eCommerce search for manufacturers and distributors alike. We are committed to delivering a superior search solution that meets the evolving needs of online shoppers."

“Integrating HawkSearch enhances our eCommerce solutions and presents AI enhanced opportunities for our clients,” added Tom Sieger, Managing Partner at CSS Commerce. “HawkSearch will be a valuable partner with clients expanding their eCommerce capabilities and services.”

Based in the US, CSS Commerce are expert software integration specialists in building ecommerce ecosystems interconnecting all data needs with special focus on complex eCommerce, advanced predictive search and site conversion. With more than 20 years in digital transformation, CSS Commerce is headquartered in Houston, TX with teams around the world and a 24/7 ‘round the sun philosophy.

