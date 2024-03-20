Auri Signs a New Master Distributor Deal

DALLAS, TX, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Auri Inc. (OTCPK: AURI) (the Company) signed with a national distributor for the Champ Knockout Line of Gummies.

Today, Auri Inc., is pleased to announce the signing of the Distribution Company in Dallas, Texas. The management, with legendary boxer Riddick Bowe at www.thechamp.io , and the marketing team including his legendary sparring partner, all expressed their excitement and eagerness to support the marketing and push for the Champ Product line. The official product rollout is scheduled for Monday, March 25th, 2024, and will be formally introduced in an official press release that day.

Auri Inc., is extremely excited to have a distributor with over 3,000 accounts, spread throughout North America. Serving customers for over 30 years, and focused on delivering quality products to customers through over 25 states. The Company’s distribution sales connection at: https://knockoutshops.com/ is now open for business.

Today, the first load of cases arrived for the pre-planned launch scheduled Monday, March 25th, 2024. The launch will include the distribution throughout the stores and will continue with several promotional events and “Live” appearances by “THE CHAMP”, Riddick Bowe, world greatest boxing champion with the undisputed 4 major boxing championship belts. The Champ, Riddick Bowe started his career with a Super Heavyweight medal win in 1988 Summer Olympics, and finishing his stellar “Knockout” career with a total of 45 fights, 43 wins, AND an impressive 33 wins by KO (Knockout) with only 1 loss. The “Knockout” products launch features the Knockout #Gummies, followed by Knockout punch and a full line on non-alcohol drinks, with #CBD, #Delta-9, #THC and #lionsmane smart #shrooms’, that completes the full “pain and sleep management products offerings” while giving the consumers a long lasting and enjoyable experience.

The Champ Knockout Products are unique in the fact that the products contain CBD, Delta-9, and Smart ‘Shrooms. While using S.E.N.D.S TECHNOLOGY as a fourth ingredient that contributes to a fast absorption and longer acting effect of the product.

S.E.N.D.S TECHNOLOGY: Is a patented self-emulsifying Nano-delivery system (SENDS), that enhances absorption. It converts lipophilic ingredients to a hydrophilic state, allowing for better absorption by the body in seconds.

“In competitive terms for the markets, our formula contains 4 major ingredients and a patented technology that competes against products that have fewer ingredients, and less potent formulas. This makes our product better tasting, superior and enhanced longer lasting experience while delivering a “Knockout” competitive pricing!” explained Edward Vakser, Chairman.

“The Champ “Riddick Bowe” loves his line of products! In fact, when he first sampled it, it literally “Knocked” him out! We are planning several marketing events to promote The Champ line of products. We have a planned interview with Jake Paul in April ( #Jakepaul ), for the upcoming Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight in Arlington, Texas July 20th, 2024. We will also attend our sponsored holes at www.simoo.us in Dallas April 29th, where we will sign autographs and promote our products, April 29th,” explained Jonathan Felton, former champion sparring partner to Evander Holyfield, Riddick Bowe, Mike Tyson and Ray Mercer. We can find the products at: www.thechamp.io

The company believes that an average store should be able to sell a case per week, and the goal is to develop a momentum to sell 10 cases, or 1 master pack per store per month. Wholesale clients can order today at www.knockoutshops.com

AURI Inc. as good as gold! The Company was formed by a group of investors whose talents and interests were based in Production, Content Development, Audio/Visual Presentations, Intellectual Properties Development, and acquisitions, as well as oil and gas and real estate investments. Recently, the company used its intellectual properties and contacts to launch a celebrities endorsed full line of #CBD, #Delta-9, #THC gummies, drinks and nutritional products under www.thechamp.io

Auri Inc. has launched its own tokens https://aurinetwork.com/ and Crypto Currency www.Auritoken.io . Auri also licensed its Art Inventory at nft/blackdracos.com. The management is based around seasoned corporate officers, directors and consultants who are experienced in management and mergers/acquisitions of multimillion-dollar companies. The company's plan and concept were developed and based around a plan of acquiring and developing High End Art and Reproductions, backed by AURI Gold Crypto Currency, focusing AURI INC. to become a Publisher and Licensor as well as NFT developer. Then, retaining the duplication and reproduction rights, on an exclusive basis, in order to sell and distribute the products worldwide. The company and management believe that they can create, sustain and grow one of the largest art publishing companies in the world. AURI Inc., also owns a wholly owned subsidiary: EVAP Inc. Evap Inc. has patent pending technology to assist with one of the biggest issues in the oil and gas industry, "PRODUCED WATER". The technology can take produced saltwater and turn it into a steam cleaner than most cities' tap water by removing most of the metals and suspended solids.

