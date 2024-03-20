Global Battery as a Service Market is Poised to Reach Staggering Valuation of USD 1,693.2 Million by 2032, at 25.9% CAGR: Astute Analytica Analysis

New Delhi, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest research study by Astute Analytica, the global battery as a service market is projected to reach US$ 1,693.2 million by 2032, up from US$ 219.9 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 25.9% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

According to Astute Analytica, battery as a Service could be the answer to the problem of electric vehicles being too expensive. It’s an approach that’s both cheap and sustainable. As the battery as a service Market grows and changes, this model gets more and more promising. The goal is straightforward: accelerate the planet’s transition to electric mobility. But there are issues that need addressing before we can get there. To make BaaS widespread, market players will need to overcome obstacles in standardization, technological compatibility, and infrastructure. The market has already been on a good trajectory for years now, but it still faces many challenges. Batteries are just plain expensive, getting them swapped out is complicated as to say the least (and not very green), and there aren’t enough leasing centers out there yet. In short, limited charging infrastructure and the high initial investment required for advanced battery technology are significant barriers to entry.

Current EV Market Outlook Showcasing Potential of Global Battery as a Service Market

The electric vehicle (EV) market is undergoing a growth spurt. In 2023, BEVs accounted for 10 million out of the total 14.2 million vehicles sold worldwide. Of those cars, China was responsible for 60% of sales. The US also made strides in the market with a 55% increase in EV adoption in 2022 and continued strong performance in 2023. Even more impressive is that during Q1 2023 alone, over 2.3 million electric cars were sold across the globe — up by a quarter from last year’s figures. In less developed areas, like India and Southeast Asia where there’s been little to no progress regarding EV adoption so far, things are changing rapidly. For example, India recorded its highest-ever quarterly sale of over 80k units from January to March this year — more than three times its previous best.

One of the biggest hurdles for mass EV ownership in the battery as a service market comes down to cost. Battery accounts for a significant portion of an electric car’s price tag which can make them seem far too expensive to some buyers who aren’t as familiar with their benefits as others are. To address this issue BaaS aims to separate the battery from the vehicle purchase which helps bring the overall price down significantly.

As well as making EVs cheaper and more accessible to those who couldn’t afford one before; if adopted on a large-scale BaaS operators that provide efficient battery swapping will be able to keep costs low enough so that they’re at least comparable to those of traditional fuel vehicles which may encourage even more people to consider making the switch. The exponential demand for these services will be driven by increased numbers of electric vehicles on roads across the world.

Key Findings in Battery as a Service Market

Market Forecast (2031) US$ 1,693.2 Million CAGR 25.9% Largest Region (2023) Asia Pacific (62%) By Product Type Stationary (82.6%) By Service Type Subscription (75.1%) By Vehicle Type Passenger Car (56.5%) Top Trends Vertical integration of the value chain: Manufacturers are taking control of the entire battery lifecycle, including BaaS, for cost management, supply security, and new revenue potential.

Emphasis on higher energy density: The need for longer EV range is pushing the development of batteries with higher energy density in smaller sizes.

Closed-loop recycling: Recycling used batteries is becoming a crucial aspect of BaaS to reclaim materials, reduce costs, and minimize environmental impact. Top Drivers Lower upfront costs for EVs: BaaS decouples the battery cost from the vehicle, making EVs significantly more affordable in the battery as a service Market.

Addressing range anxiety and charging time: Battery swapping stations offer a fast, convenient solution to range and charging limitations.

Increasing demand for EVs: Government policies and environmental focus are driving rapid growth in the EV market, fueling the need for BaaS. Top Challenges High capital requirements: Building the necessary infrastructure and technology for BaaS demands significant investment.

Battery technology limitations: Current limitations in energy density, cost, and resource availability need to be addressed for long-term success.

Top Breakthroughs Transforming Battery Technology in Battery as a Service Market

The world of batteries is changing fast. Innovations are happening left and right, each one promising to revolutionize energy consumption as we know it. For example, researchers have made huge strides in solid-state batteries. By swapping out the traditional liquid electrolyte found in most batteries for a solid material, these new-age batteries become faster to charge, safer and can hold more power than ever before. You could argue that the biggest winner will be electric vehicles though. By using solid-state batteries, EVs can go much farther distances without needing to stop for a charge. Another major breakthrough includes lithium-sulfur batteries. These guys might be able to store significantly more energy than current lithium-ion ones and cost less too! Researchers are still figuring out how they work but once they do, we’ll see them everywhere from cars to smartphones.

Researchers across the global battery as a service Market developing cobalt-free lithium-ion batteries hope to make energy storage a cheaper process overall. Cobalt is extremely rare which makes it expensive and unethical as well when considering its extraction usually involves child labor. Sodium-ion batteries are another sustainable option being explored by researchers. Sodium is way more abundant than lithium so these would end up being much cheaper if they could perform just as well as their counterparts.

Then there’s magnesium, zinc-based and iron-air batteries which all serve specific purposes but aren’t quite ready for widespread use yet. In terms of large-scale energy storage like the grid though, flow batteries are top choice. Battery materials are constantly advancing too! Silicon anodes and high-nickel cathodes help improve battery performance while cell-to-pack designs increase efficiency. Lastly AI-powered battery management systems are being developed to optimize battery health and performance across various devices.

Segmental Analysis: Stationary products, subscription services, and Passenger Vehicles are Most Dominant in Battery as a Service Market

The product segment of the BaaS market makes up for an overwhelming 82.6% of revenue, with stationary energy storage being the main contributor to this number. This drive comes from a widespread demand among industries for reliable power storage as well as renewable energy integration and grid stabilization in the energy sector. As critical systems rely on continuous power supply, BaaS models are essential in this digital age where most things work through data centers. The fact that these large-scale stationaries offer cost advantages and optimization opportunities pushes forward their growth too, especially in North America and Brazil, two regions with strong government support.

Subscription-based models take most of revenue of the battery as a service Market and accounted for 75.1% of revenue. This trend is driven by digitalization, as organizations seek automation and efficiency using subscription platforms. Organizations also need to meet complex app development requirements, which only specialized expertise can help with. Subscription platforms offer that expertise while also providing continuous service delivery through a recurring revenue model.

With 56.5% of revenue, passenger cars take the lead in the BaaS market by vehicle type. This isn't much to be surprised about though since there's quite a few reasons why consumers would flock towards electric cars over traditional ones: governments incentivizing green driving by offering EV owners certain benefits (parking discounts or free charging), growing environmental concerns that push for cleaner ways of living, and manufacturers constantly releasing new plug-in EV models on the market all help make electric passenger cars more attractive in comparison to their predecessors. On top of that, flexible BaaS models lower costs so consumers don’t have to worry about upfront battery investments.

Battery Swapping is Taking Roots across Global Battery as a Service Market

Battery swapping technology is on the rise and it's here to offer quick and efficient EV charge solutions. Ample’s modular battery swapping tech, for example, can deliver a fully charged battery in under 5 minutes. They’re partnering with Stellantis to introduce this technology in Europe come 2024. With Free2move’s Fiat 500e car-sharing fleet as their test subjects, they’ll begin implementing a solution designed to tackle infrastructure challenges, reduce vehicle downtime, all while offering subscription-based services to EV customers.

The battery swapping segment of the battery as a service market by vehicle type is led by two-wheelers due to the rising demand from daily commuters. Subscriptions dominate this space right now as users lease batteries separately from the vehicle purchase — giving them more flexibility than ever before. Key players in the market include Nio Limited, Aulton New Energy Automotive Technology Co., Ltd., SUN Mobility Private Limited, Gogoro Inc., Tesla Inc., and others. If manufacturers collaborate, we could see real expansion here — especially if integration and compatibility become staples between different EV models. The integration of renewable energy sources into battery swapping stations can further enhance the sustainability of this solution too.

Asia Pacific Dominance: This region is expected to maintain its lead in the battery swapping market, with China and India being key contributors.

European Market Growth: Europe is also showing rapid growth, with partnerships like Ample and Stellantis set to introduce battery swapping in 2024.

NIO: With over 2,000 stations and a strong presence in China and Europe, NIO is a major player.

Ample: This American company in the battery as a service Market is focusing on fleet vehicles and has raised significant funding to establish its market presence.

Gogoro: Known for its network in Taiwan, Gogoro is expanding its battery swapping solutions globally.

Global Battery as a Service Market Key Players

NIO

Epiroc

Global Technology Systems, Inc.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co

Swobee

Harding Energy, Inc.

ReJoule

Octillion

Numocity

Skoon

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Stationary

Mobile/Portable

By Service Type:

Subscription (Rental)

Pay Per Use

By Vehicle Type:

2 & 3-Wheeler

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Others (Telehandler, forklifts and others)

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

