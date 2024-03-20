Verano Launches Cabbage Club™, Disrupting the Current Cannabis Retail Landscape with Industry-First National Membership Model

Cabbage Club™ Challenges the Status Quo, Breaks Through Sea of Retail Monotony by Rewarding Community of Cannabis Consumers with Exclusive Member Savings, Offerings and Experiences

CHICAGO, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the launch of Cabbage Club™, a first-of-its-kind national cannabis membership club designed to reward and foster a community of loyal and passionate cannabis enthusiasts, customers and patients. Initially available in the Company’s 13 Zen Leaf™ dispensaries in New Jersey and Illinois, the Company plans to further expand Cabbage Club™ across its 13-state footprint, with the potential to scale additional benefits for members, including via third-party partnerships, in the future.

Cabbage Club™ members at all tier levels gain access to exclusive perks including monthly store credits and seasonal coupons, members-only merchandise, early access to new product drops, a dedicated Member Appreciation Day, and VIP access to additional events. Members also receive additional in-store and online perks including private concierge services, line-skipping privileges, and as a perfect cannabis complement, warm cookies at checkout1 to enjoy alongside their favorite products.

Members can join the Cabbage Club™ at the following levels, each allowing members the opportunity to recoup more than the annual dues in cash perks alone, all with a full suite of additional benefits:

Dime Membership ($149): $10 store credit applied to your account every month, plus $25 value in members-only seasonal coupons and additional surprise rewards – totaling $265 in annual cash value.

Quarter Membership ($249): $20 store credit applied to your account every month, plus $50 value in members-only seasonal coupons and additional surprise rewards – totaling $485 in annual cash value.

Silver Dollar Club (invite-only): the top tier membership level that can’t be joined, only earned. Membership expands on Dime and Quarter tiers by adding secret perks, only revealed to the very select few.

“Observing the sea of sameness across the cannabis retail landscape, we are thrilled to have created an unprecedented and innovative retail concept that disrupts the status quo with an exclusive, members-only experience for a community of passionate cannabis consumers,” said David Spreckman, Verano Chief Marketing Officer. “As legal regulated cannabis becomes increasingly accessible to more Americans every year, it’s clear that to many of the cannabis community’s core consumers, a dispensary is more than just a place to grab their favorite products; it’s a space where connections are made, and like-minds come together. To honor that dedication, we’re proud to bring this game-changing concept to market, and can’t wait to welcome Cabbage Club members at our Zen Leaf and MÜV dispensaries across the nation.”

For a limited time only, those interested in joining Cabbage Club™ can visit cabbageclub.co to join as Founding Members at a discounted rate. Initially launching in Verano’s Zen Leaf™ dispensaries in New Jersey (3 locations) and Illinois (10 locations) on April 1, 2024, the Company plans to further expand Cabbage Club™ across its 138 Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™ dispensaries in 13 states. More information on Cabbage Club™ is available on cabbageclub.co, and fans can follow the Club on Instagram (cabbageclub.co), X (Cabbageclub_co) and Facebook (Cabbage Club).

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF), one of the U.S. cannabis industry’s leading companies based on historical revenue, geographic scope and brand performance, is a vertically integrated, multi-state operator embracing a mission of saying Yes to plant progress and the bold exploration of cannabis. Verano offers a superior cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult use markets under the Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™ dispensary banners and produces a comprehensive suite of high-quality, regulated cannabis products sold under its diverse portfolio of trusted consumer brands including Verano™, MÜV™, Savvy™, BITS™, Encore™, and Avexia™. Verano’s active operations span 13 U.S. states, comprised of 14 production facilities with over 1,000,000 square feet of cultivation capacity. Learn more at www.verano.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events, plans, strategies, or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. Generally, such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “future”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “projects,” “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases, or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “will continue”, “will occur” or “will be achieved”. Forward-looking statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements herein, including, without limitation, the risk factors described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except as may be required in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice regarding forward-looking information and statements.

1 Subject to local regulations

