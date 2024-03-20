Alvarez & Marsal Property Solutions Welcomes Max Swerdloff to its New York Office

NEW YORK, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alvarez & Marsal Property Solutions (AM-PS), a full-service commercial real estate advisory firm with offices in New York City and Chicago, is pleased to announce the addition of Max Swerdloff to its growing Manhattan based leasing team.



“We are excited to welcome Max to our team. Having recently transitioned from the landlord side of the business, we look forward to the fresh perspectives and innovative ideas that he will bring to our leasing efforts. His expertise, experience and work ethic align perfectly with our company values, and we are confident that Max will play an integral role in our continued growth and success,” said AM-PS Managing Director Matthew Krell.

In his previous role, Swerdloff oversaw the leasing and management of nearly three million square feet of retail space across New York, New Jersey, and South Florida for Kushner Companies. His strategic acumen and commitment to excellence resulted in the generation of over $200 million in additional value across multiple assets. Notably, Max played a pivotal role in facilitating transformative leasing transactions with renowned brands, including Target and Whole Foods, as well as prominent restaurants including Major Food Group’s flagship restaurant Torrisi, which Max brought to the iconic Puck Building in SoHo.

“I am absolutely thrilled to join the dynamic team at AM-PS. This is an incredible opportunity to be part of a forward-thinking advisory team that is truly making waves in the industry. I am eager to contribute my skills and passion for excellence to help drive the company's growth and success even further,” said Swerdloff.

Swerdloff 's passion for the real estate sector is further exemplified by his dedication to excellence and his proven track record of success. In 2019, Swerdloff was included in Commercial Observer's prestigious Top Leasing and Sales Professionals list.

Swerdloff holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Syracuse University’s Martin J. Whitman School of Management.

Alvarez & Marsal Property Solutions

Alvarez & Marsal Property Solutions (AM-PS) is a fully integrated commercial real estate advisory firm, providing data-driven real estate services on a local, regional and national level to both landlords and tenants. The AMPS team has completed more than 5 million square feet of commercial real estate transactions across the United States and specializes in delivering all-inclusive services to clients at every stage of their business. For tenants, this includes portfolio, market and location analysis, as well as site selection, project and transaction management, design and strategy. For landlords, the experienced team offers site and project analysis, short-and long-term leasing, property management, marketing strategy and vision.

AM-PS is a privately owned subsidiary of Alvarez & Marsal Inc. For more information, please visit: www.amp-solutions.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b1553139-7452-4a8d-860e-8547cfd0efec