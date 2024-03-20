DRIVEITAWAY’S MICRO-LEASE PLATFORM HELPS SOLVE ONE OF THE LARGEST EMPLOYMENT PROBLEMS TODAY – GETTING TO AND FROM THE JOB

Philadelphia, PA USA, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Kristy Gebhart, Regional Vice President of the Fastest Growing Industrial Staffing Company in the US, Partners Personnel, As Guest on The EVs For Everyone Podcast, presents that One of the Largest Obstacles to Successful Entry Level Employment is a Lack of Personal Transportation

Partners Personnel has Partnered with DriveItAway to Offer Its Micro-Lease Program to Employees to Help People Get to Work

Listen to the Podcast Directly online, or on Apple, or Spotify





PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, March 20, 2024 -- DriveItAway Holdings, Inc. (“DriveItAway”), (OTC Marketplace: DWAY), an automotive industry leader in new mobility platforms with its unique ‘micro-lease to purchase technology,' continues to gain traction and visibility in its mission to enable all to drive, and then buy, affordable quality personal transportation, regardless of credit score or down payment.

The DriveItAway micro-lease to ownership program was highlighted in the most recent episode of The EVs For Everyone Podcast hosted by automotive industry personality, Elena Ciccotelli, which featured Kristy Gebhart, Regional Vice President of Partners Personnel. Ms. Gebhart outlined the major transportation issues affecting entry-level employment in the United States, and emerging sustainable solutions available now that can help solve them.

“Our mission at Partners Personnel is to help people and organizations improve,” said Ms. Gebhart, “without personal reliable transportation a person’s ability to get to work is in jeopardy, which is a problem all across the United States.” Continues Gebhart, “We evaluated and piloted the unique DriveItAway micro-lease to ownership program, were very pleased with benefits provided our employees, and are very happy to say we are now in the process of rolling it out nationally with our clients.”

“As our national focus is on programs that will represent the next phase for EV growth for a sustainable future, I think this represents a growing and dynamic use case where EVs not only are good for the environment but for the overall economy – it is no exaggeration to say that getting personal transportation to people who need it tackles head on one of the biggest problems out there, intergenerational poverty in the US,” says Elena Ciccotelli, Founder and Producer of the EVs for Everyone Podcast. Continues Ciccotelli, “Kristy’s observation that almost every new warehouse going up is putting in EV chargers, indicates further enablement of EV usership in the future, in areas of the country now not centers for EV usage.”

“All of us at Driveitaway are proud to be on this journey with Partners Personnel, to help put people to work and provide resources to build a better, more sustainable transportation future for all, not just those with good credit and ready cash,” says John F. Possumato, Founder & CEO of DriveItAway Holdings, Inc., “we salute Partners for being the first staffing company to truly understand and provide for employee transportation needs.” Continues Possumato, “Thank you Kristy Gebhart and Elena Ciccotelli and The EVs for Everyone Podcast for more eloquently outlining the problem and our quest to help solve it.”





About Partners Personnel

Founded in 2017, Partners Personnel is a leading staffing and workforce solutions provider with over 100 locations nationwide dedicated to finding the best talent for its clients and building great careers for its associates. It is recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts as one of the “Fastest-Growing US Staffing Firms” and “Best Staffing Firms to Work For.” With a customer-centric approach, Partners Personnel delivers premium staffing solutions that drive success for clients across various industries.

About The EVs for Everyone Podcast

Founded and produced by automotive industry personality Elena Ciccotelli, The EVs for Everyone Podcast is a fun, entertaining look at how some of the world’s most innovative companies are racing towards an electrified future and shines a light on respected leaders in the automotive industry who are ramping up their electrification efforts. Drawing upon her industry expertise, Elena has had the privilege of interviewing notable executives from J.D. Power, Automotive News, U.S. News & World Report, Auto Remarketing Magazine, and key personnel from renowned organizations such as Volkswagen, Hyundai, EY, CDK Global, Truist, TrueCar and Experian.

About DriveItAway Holdings, Inc.

DriveItAway Holdings, Inc. is the first national dealer-focused mobility platform that enables car dealers to sell more vehicles in a seamless way through eCommerce, with its exclusive “Pay as You Go” app-based subscription. DriveItAway provides a comprehensive turn-key, solutions-driven program with proprietary mobile technology and driver app, insurance coverages, and training to get dealerships up and running quickly and profitably in emerging online sales opportunities. The company is now introducing its ‘subscription to ownership’ micro lease platform to enable all consumers to drive and acquire new electric vehicles with its “EVs for Everyone” initiative.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, and may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements reflect our good faith beliefs, assumptions, and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. We caution investors not to unduly rely on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.