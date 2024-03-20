Verizon Frontline delivers critical connectivity during South Carolina earthquake exercise

COLUMBIA, S.C., March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team recently deployed to help provide the South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) and multiple other public safety agencies participating in a statewide earthquake response exercise with mission-critical communications capabilities.



At the request of the SCEMD, the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team delivered two Satellite Picocells on Trailers (SPOTs) and multiple other Verizon Frontline solutions to first responders involved in the training, including those at the state emergency operations center (EOC).

SPOTs are rapidly deployable assets that help provide critical voice and data service in areas where connectivity can be challenging, including areas where an earthquake may have damaged existing infrastructure.

The Verizon Frontline solutions delivered by the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team, including the SPOTs, helped enable first responders at training sites across the state to communicate with each other and the EOC in Columbia during a simulated natural disaster scenario during which a 7.1 magnitude earthquake severely disrupted regular network connectivity.

To help strengthen capabilities when responding to events such as an earthquake, South Carolina routinely conducts in-depth training exercises designed to simulate real-world emergency response scenarios.

The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team provides on-demand, emergency assistance during crisis situations to government agencies and emergency responders on a 24/7 basis. Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team members set up portable cell sites, Wi-Fi hotspots, charging stations and other Verizon Frontline devices and solutions that enable communications and/or boost network performance.

Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed over three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies on the front lines – to meet their unique and evolving needs. Learn more at our site.

