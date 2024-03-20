WA Group Partners with Applied to Streamline Agency Operations

Chicago, IL., March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that WA Group, an Assurex Global agency, has selected Applied Digital Agency to digitally transform their business by simplifying workflows across all agency roles and locations. Applied Digital Agency will allow WA Group to use one platform to manage its book of business, automating and connecting each stage of the policy lifecycle to reduce duplicative tasks and elevate the insured experience.

“We needed to resolve workflow inefficiencies and technology continuity issues that developed as a result of recent acquisitions that left our staff working in multiple systems to complete the same work,” said Jami Wagner, vice president of Operations, WA Group. “Applied Digital Agency gives us the ability to do the same things, the same way, in the same system, allowing us to support each other internally and process client requests in a very efficient manner.”

Applied’s Digital Agency solution consists of a foundational management system, online customer self-service and mobile technology, commercial lines application digitization and automation, and insurer connectivity, all hosted in the cloud. The fully integrated solution enables agencies to create higher-value business transactions and deliver superior customer experiences throughout the entire insurance lifecycle. By leveraging integrated applications that enable agencies to manage their entire business and eliminate duplicative work typically caused by multiple, disparate systems, digital agencies operate more efficiently, improve customer service, and accelerate growth and profitability across all lines of business.

“Integrating agency operations after an acquisition often leads to duplicative technology platforms and workflows that, unless resolved, cause inefficiencies for staff and leave an incomplete view of the total business,” said Anupam Gupta, chief product officer of Applied Systems. “Applied Digital Agency will allow WA Group to consolidate its technology platform to give staff a simple, consistent user experience and single view of their entire book of business to level that will allow for early productivity improvement and easier identification of new cross-sell and upsell business opportunities.”





# # #

The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.