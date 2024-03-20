IONIX Advances Industry Leading Attack Surface Management Platform With Centralized Threat Center for Swift Zero-day Response

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IONIX today announced a force multiplier to its industry-leading Attack Surface Management (ASM) platform, a centralized Threat Center to accelerate security teams’ response to newly disclosed zero-days. IONIX Threat Center delivers up-to-the-minute detailed insights into exposures posed by the latest zero-day vulnerabilities. The new Threat Center identifies specific assets that are exposed or potentially exposed to the zero-day exploit, alerts customers and highlights suggested remediation actions. With this information, IONIX customers are able to respond up to three times faster to zero-day threats.



IONIX Threat Center works alongside the company’s recently announced integration of Exposure Validation capabilities . In response to new zero-days that are exploited in the wild, the IONIX Threat Lab research team performs non-intrusive exploit simulations on each customer's unique environment to identify and validate exploitable (and potentially exploitable) assets. The validated findings are presented in the IONIX Threat Center so customers have focused visibility into their zero-day exposures and one-click access to the necessary remediation action items.

For example, in January, maintainers of the open-source software Jenkins resolved security flaws including a critical bug that could have resulted in remote code execution if exploited. The identifier CVE-2024-23897 was assigned to this critical risk. Within hours, the IONIX platform mapped and tested the exploitability of all its customers’ Jenkins instances, and alerted customers to this detailed information in the Threat Center.

“It’s commonly assumed that only two percent of zero-day vulnerabilities are actively exploited. Getting to that two percent and helping customers identify the assets with exploitable risks – that’s where the focus of cybersecurity teams should be,” said Marc Gaffan, CEO of IONIX. “With the new Threat Center, IONIX brings clarity to the real impact of zero-day exploits – helping our customers easily identify and fix their important and exploitable assets, urgently.”

IONIX Threat Center

Backed by the IONIX research team’s continuous scanning and vulnerability tracking, the Threat Center ensures that new vulnerabilities are quickly identified and analyzed, and that customers’ specific exploitable assets are highlighted. Key functions of the IONIX Threat Center include:

Zero-Day Threat Identification and Response : Rapidly detects new vulnerabilities exploited in the wild, which are relevant to customers' technology stacks.

: Rapidly detects new vulnerabilities exploited in the wild, which are relevant to customers' technology stacks. Actionable Remediation : Presents findings in an accessible format in the IONIX customer portal, complete with validated exploitability and recommended remediation actions.

: Presents findings in an accessible format in the IONIX customer portal, complete with validated exploitability and recommended remediation actions. Proactive Communication: To ensure transparency and awareness by communicating even when no exploitable instances of a zero-day are found, reinforcing the thoroughness and reliability of IONIX testing procedures.



About IONIX

IONIX’s Attack Surface Management (ASM) platform uses Connective Intelligence to shine a spotlight on exploitable risks across your real attack surface – and its digital supply chain. Only IONIX discovers and monitors every internet-facing asset and connection, delivers laser focus into the most important risks to your business, and provides the tools to rapidly remediate exploitable threats and reduce attack surface exposure. Global leaders including Lexmark, Infosys, The Telegraph, Warner Music Group and E. ON depend on IONIX to go on the offensive in securing their complex and ever-changing attack surfaces. For more information visit www.ionix.io .

