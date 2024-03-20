Verisk Announces Integration with Seek Now to Streamline Ground Truth Assessment of Homeowners Insurance Claims

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global data analytics and technology provider, has announced a strategic integration with Seek Now, a leading claims inspection service provider and business intelligence solution in the residential and commercial property insurance space. This integration expands Verisk’s open ecosystem, offering claims adjusters increased flexibility and streamlining the damage assessment process. Seek Now’s technology will be seamlessly integrated within Verisk’s suite of property estimating solutions, eliminating the need for manual information transfer.

As a result of this integration, shared customers of Verisk and Seek Now will experience a simplified and accelerated claims resolution process, improving their claims outcomes while enriching their policyholder’s overall experience. The integration will also streamline referrals, real-time routing, status and data collection process for property insurance claims leading to a meaningful reduction in cycle times.

“Verisk continues to expand our open ecosystem and to innovate to help our clients complete their important work with greater ease, efficiency and accuracy,” said Aaron Brunko, president of property estimating solutions, Verisk. “We’re pleased to add Seek Now to our collaborative ecosystem in an effort to accelerate claims efficiency and have a positive impact on the entire insurance value chain.”

“By integrating directly within Verisk’s Property Estimating Solutions, every adjuster within our extensive network of mutual insurance carrier customers gains swift access to ground truth data, often within just 24 hours,” said Russ Carroll, CEO of Seek Now. “Regardless of the claim type—whether it's wind/hail, interior, water damage, or any other—adjusters will now enjoy a seamless pathway to enhance their adjudication processes, thus ensuring superior service for home and business owners like never before.”

Verisk is committed to innovation and efficiency in an open claims ecosystem, with modern integrations and data connections. By simplifying process complexity, fostering innovation, and enhancing collaboration, this ecosystem can empower insurers and claims professionals to navigate the landscape of claims management. Our solutions enable more accurate estimations, early identification of severity, and heightened customer satisfaction, all while reducing operational costs. Verisk’s leadership in the claims ecosystem ensures that our solutions remain at the forefront of innovation, continually evolving to meet the industry's evolving needs.

For more information about Verisk’s suite of property estimating solutions, please visit: www.verisk.com.

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry. It empowers clients to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global risks, including climate change, extreme events, ESG and political issues. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk helps build global resilience for individuals, communities and businesses. With teams across more than 20 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom.

###