SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Barrack, Rodos & Bacine Notifies Shareholders of SSR Mining Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit

PHILADELPHIA, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Barrack, Rodos & Bacine is investigating claims on behalf of investors in SSR Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) who purchased the stock between February 23, 2022 and February 27, 2024 (the “Class Period”). Throughout the Class Period, the Company touted its focus on safety and compliance with applicable laws and regulations.



On February 13, 2024, a disastrous landslide at an SSR mine in Turkey buried nine miners. The landslide resulted in an immediate suspension of mining activities at the site. On news of the landslide, the trading price of SSR shares fell over 53%, from $9.72 per share on February 12th to $4.50 per share on February 13, 2024.

Then, on February 18, 2024, SSR acknowledged that mining at the site would be suspended indefinitely after the mining permit for the site was revoked by the Turkish government. SSR also acknowledged that six mine employees who had been detained in relation to the landslide were now facing criminal charges, charges which SSR did not dispute. Following this press release, the trading price of SSR fell approximately 5.9% to close at $4.62 per share on February 20, 2024.

