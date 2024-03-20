StayinFront Releases Latest Version of Its Retail Optimization Platform (ROP)

Fairfield, NJ, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StayinFront, Inc., the global leader of mobile cloud-based retail optimization solutions, announced the release of StayinFront TouchCG® version 12.36, focusing on new order entry UX and significant upgrades to inventory management.

The new release updates StayinFront TouchCG®’s order entry module to provide a visual shopping cart user experience. This provides increased accuracy and speed of order taking and reduces training and ramp-up time for field users. With the integration of Suggested Orders, increasing the basket size by recommending additional items (when appropriate) boosts sales. The new visual interface is modern and easy to use, which provides a foundation of support for mobile order entry in a digital transformation journey.

Multi-warehouse, lot number, and product expiration dates are key features of StayinFront TouchCG®’s perpetual inventory module. The ability to see and track inventory across multiple locations improves efficiency and reduces the financial and customer impact of a potential recall. Growing sales volumes and improving efficiency remain key drivers to StayinFront’s ongoing innovation of its award-winning Retail Optimization Platform.

About StayinFront

StayinFront is the Retail Optimization Platform partner for the world’s largest and most successful Consumer Goods Brands. StayinFront is focused on driving growth and selling effectiveness via leading-edge technology and AI to optimize their end-to-end retail sales process. Our superior Retail Optimization Platform optimizes field teams’ efforts and streamlines sales operations, reducing complexity, time, and cost. StayinFront TouchCG®, a fully-featured Retail Execution platform with the ability to leverage integrated data insights (StayinFront Retail Data Insight) and image recognition (StayinFront Digital) technologies optimize the entire in-store visit process. Our technology enables CG brands to Know More about their business, Do More work in their retail channels, and Sell More in every customer interaction. Headquartered in New Jersey, StayinFront has offices in Chicago, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Ireland, Poland, India, Australia, Singapore and New Zealand. To grow your sales by leveraging StayinFront’s best-in-class Retail Optimization Platform, visit https://www.stayinfront.com/consumer-goods/.

