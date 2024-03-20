Cinchy Unveils FINsights Service to Help U.S. Banks, Credit Unions Enhance Competitive Advantages And Grow Deposits

TORONTO, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinchy , the simplification company that pioneered data collaboration, announced FINsights, a benchmark reporting resource that allows banks and credit unions to enhance their competitive differentiation and growth based on peer-to-peer performance analysis that was never previously possible.



FINsights enables financial institutions – from the largest U.S. banks to credit unions – to benchmark against peers in various areas like growth performance, mergers & acquisitions, and historical data analysis. The service’s countless analytical permutations fill a long-time gap in a financial industry constantly hungry for actionable performance analysis.

FINsights provides opportunities to understand peer markets, comparative performance, and competitive advantages. Examples include:

Defined market understanding

Custom peer group benchmarking

Entire data history at a glance

Historical understanding of assets, loan portfolio, delinquencies

Customer and membership growth opportunities

M&A opportunities and due diligence analysis

Areas for improvement



The service acts as a resource based on substantial industry data correlated within Cinchy’s data collaboration platform. Cinchy simplifies organizations by eliminating data silos and complexity. It enables various teams, AI, SaaS applications, spreadsheets, and legacy systems to collaborate on disparate data sets, illuminating greater opportunities for financial institutions to enhance growth, customer service, and member experience.

For example, Cinchy’s data collaboration capabilities help credit unions uncover opportunities that enable Growth, Marketing, and Finance teams to partner closely on attracting new members, finding competitive rates, and increasing deposits.

“FINsights was developed to show credit union professionals the potential of the Cinchy platform,” Cinchy Field CTO Ty Robbins said. “We’ve combined credit union and bank quarterly reporting into an intuitive, interactive tool for understanding performance and finding potential merger partners. What started as a demonstration of the art of the possible has evolved into a powerful tool that financial institutions use every day to stand out among their peers and in the eyes of their customers and members.”

Cinchy is providing demos and overviews of FINsights at several banking and credit union industry events this spring, including:

Cornerstone Credit Union League, April 3-5

NACUSO Conference, April 15-18

Hawaiian Credit Union League, April 25-28

Corelation Partner Conference, May 28-30

About Cinchy

Co-founded by Dan DeMers and Karanjot Jaswal, Cinchy is at the forefront of tackling data complexity and pioneering the data simplification revolution. Its powerful platform addresses the pervasive challenges of data complexity, offering an innovative solution that liberates organizations from legacy data silos and outdated integration methods. Cinchy enables enterprises to combat data complexity, fostering real-time collaboration and maximizing the value of data assets.