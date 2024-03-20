Sustain SoCal Announces Building Sustainable Communities

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Sustain Southern California (“Sustain SoCal”) is proud to host the Building Sustainable Communities conference to be held on Thursday, April 04, 2024. The in-person event will take place at The Cove at UCI Beall Applied Innovation, located at 5270 California Ave. Irvine, CA 92617.



As the global population increases and urbanization accelerates, the demand for intelligent eco-conscious solutions has become increasingly urgent. This one-of-a-kind conference is where innovation meets sustainability. It will showcase a variety of cutting-edge innovations to help achieve responsible, sustainable urban and suburban living. One of the most exciting advancements to catalyse the transformation of communities is the integration of artificial intelligence and digital twin technologies to achieve the vision of eco-conscious urban development.

The event will unite industry veterans, renowned pioneers, thought leaders, and policy influencers from Southern California and surrounding regions. Invaluable perspectives and practical insights will be explored, fostering dialogue and collaboration to drive the transformation of communities into vibrant, resilient, and sustainable hubs.

In addition to facilitating discourse across diverse disciplines, the conference provides attendees with a unique opportunity to engage directly with key experts, industry peers, and enthusiastic researchers and students.

C. Scott Kitcher, President, and CEO of Sustain SoCal, emphasizes the pressing need for reevaluating urban development strategies: “Over the past century, and particularly the last two decades, urbanization has surged at an unprecedented pace. While cities are vital for access to housing, employment, infrastructure, and essential services, unchecked development exacts a heavy toll, evidenced by the escalating threats of climate change and environmental degradation. It is imperative that we reimagine our approach to urbanization and pave the way for smarter, greener, and more resilient cities. We are delighted to host the ‘Building Sustainable Communities’ conference, where seasoned speakers and practitioners will offer their unique perspectives to a diverse audience. The rapid innovation presents exciting opportunities in this realm, making this event essential for anyone invested in the future of our cities, particularly in Southern California and beyond.”

For more information and registration details, visit:

https://sustainsocal.org/event/sustainable-communities-2024/



About Sustain SoCal:

Sustain SoCal, a non-profit organization, accelerates sustainability and economic growth through innovation, collaboration and education in Southern California. The organization has a ten-year history in exploring and implementing pragmatic, real-world solutions to the challenges created by growth, change and inefficiency. It conducts conferences, workshops and networking events that lead to initiatives that positively impact our region’s economic progress and sustainability. For more information, please visit www.sustainsocal.org .

